BeiGene : Says China Suspends Abraxane Imports; Expects Supply Disruption -- Update

By Michael Dabaie

BeiGene Ltd. said the China National Medical Products Administration suspended the importation, sales and use of Abraxane in China supplied to BeiGene by Celgene Corp., part of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Chinese commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company BeiGene said it expects a disruption in Abraxane supply in China and is working closely with Bristol-Myers to restore supply as soon as possible.

BeiGene ADRs were down 4.4% to $123.56 in late morning trading.

"A recent inspection of the Chinese governmental body at a third-party manufacturing site that produces Abraxane for the China market identified opportunities for improvement," Bristol-Myers said in a statement. "We are working closely with the Chinese health authorities and the manufacturing site to implement corrective actions and preventive measures to address their findings. In parallel, we are pursuing licensure of an alternate manufacturing site as part of the path forward in China."

In the interim, the China authority has suspended the import, sale and use of Abraxane in the country, Bristol-Myers said, adding this only applies to the China market and doesn't impact its ability to supply Abraxane outside of China.

BeiGene and Celgene, now a Bristol-Myers company, entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement for Abraxane and two other cancer medicines in China in 2017 as part of a broader strategic collaboration. Bristol-Myers completed its acquisition of Celgene in November 2019.

"We have rigorous quality control processes and systems in place to support operating in compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, guidelines and industry codes," Bristol-Myers said.

