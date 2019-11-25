BeiGene : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

BEIGENE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DATA ON TISLELIZUMAB PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MEDICAL ONCOLOGY (ESMO) ASIA 2019 CONGRESS

On November 23, 2019, BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced preliminary clinical data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy in patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma or esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) that were presented in a poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia 2019 Congress in Singapore.

"In this trial, the combination treatment of tislelizumab and chemotherapy demonstrated durable responses and was generally well-tolerated in patients with G/GEJ adenocarcinoma or ESCC," said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. "Gastric cancer and esophageal cancer are among the most common cancer types worldwide1, representing a high unmet need, particularly in China2. We are excited to continue the late-stage development of tislelizumab in these and other highly prevalent cancers in Asia."

Updated Results of Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy in Patients with G/GEJ Adenocarcinoma or ESCC

Poster 128P

This open-label,multi-center Phase 2 trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03469557) of tislelizumab in combination with standard chemotherapy as a potential first-line treatment is being conducted in China and consists of one cohort of patients with G/GEJ adenocarcinoma and one cohort of patients with ESCC.

As of March 31, 2019, a total of 30 patients were enrolled in the trial, including 15 with G/ GEJ adenocarcinoma and 15 with ESCC. Patients with G/GEJ adenocarcinoma were treated with tislelizumab at a dose of 200 mg and oxaliplatin on day one, and capecitabine twice daily on day one through 15 during each 21-day cycle. Patients with ESCC were treated with tislelizumab at a dose of 200 mg and cisplatin on day one, and fluorouracil (5-FU) on days one through five during each 21-day cycle.