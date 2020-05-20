Log in
BeiGene to Present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com or http://hkexir.beigene.com. An archived replay will be available following the event for 90 days.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,800+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

Investor Contact
Craig West
+1 857-302-5189
ir@beigene.com

Media Contact
Liza Heapes or Vivian Ni
+1 857-302-5663 or +1 857-302-7596
media@beigene.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
