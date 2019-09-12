SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) regarding possible violations of Federal securities laws, and is urging investors to find out their rights.

On Sept. 5, 2019, J Capital Research ("JCAP") published a scathing report about BeiGene, suggesting the company includes fake sales in its reported financial statements. On this news, the price of BGNE shares fell sharply. To obtain additional information:

Email: BGNE@hbsslaw.com

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BGNE

Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: 510-725-3000

"We are focused on investors' losses, the propriety of the company's financial reporting and whether the company and senior management may have misled BeiGene investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BeiGene should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BGNE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-beigene-ltd-bgne-of-securities-fraud-investigation-300917578.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP