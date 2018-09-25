Log in
BeiGene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/25/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, at 1 p.m. (ET); and
     
  • The Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York City on Wednesday, October 3 at 3 p.m. (ET).

Live webcasts can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/ and archived replays will be available for 90 days following each event.

About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,300 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.i  

  
Investor ContactMedia Contact
Craig WestLiza Heapes
+1 857-302-5189+ 1 857-302-5663
ir@beigene.com media@beigene.com
  

i ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID®, and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.

logo 20171213_3.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
