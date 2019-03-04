Log in
News Summary

BeiGene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11th at 4:10 p.m. ET; and
  • The 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 13th at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/ and archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,200 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.i

Investor Contact
Craig West
+1 857-302-5189
ir@beigene.com 

Media Contact
Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
media@beigene.com 

i ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID®, and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.

BEI_ONC_4C_FlatLogo_Horizontal.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
