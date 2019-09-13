Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) on Behalf of BeiGene Stockholders and Encourages BeiGene Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) on behalf of BeiGene stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BeiGene has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) published a report on BeiGene. The J Capital report asserted that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.”

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary share price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $120.61 per share on September 6, 2019.

