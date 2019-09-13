Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) on Behalf of BeiGene Stockholders and Encourages BeiGene Investors to Contact the Firm

09/13/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) on behalf of BeiGene stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BeiGene has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) published a report on BeiGene. The J Capital report asserted that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.”

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary share price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $120.61 per share on September 6, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BeiGene shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into BeiGene please go to http://www.bespc.com/BGNE. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
