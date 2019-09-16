Log in
BEIGENE LTD
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of BeiGene, Ltd. Investors

09/16/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.”

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary receipt price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, over the following two trading sessions to close at $120.61 on September 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BeiGene securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
