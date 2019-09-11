Log in
BEIGENE LTD
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/11/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BeiGene was the subject of a report published by J Capital Research on September 5, 2019. According to the report, the Company “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China,” and also alleges that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.” Based on this report, shares of BeiGene fell by more than 14% on September 6, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Oyler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Bin Wu President
Maggie Liu Head-Operations
Howard Liang Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jane E Huang Chief Medical Officer-Hematology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIGENE LTD7 680
GILEAD SCIENCES7.24%84 954
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.20%43 956
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.04%31 045
GENMAB24.40%12 781
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.29%8 717
