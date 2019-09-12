Log in
BEIGENE LTD
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investigation of BeiGene Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

09/12/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) complied with federal securities laws. On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research published a report asserting that the Company engaged in improper sales practices “to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China.” The price of BeiGene stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of BeiGene and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
