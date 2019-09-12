Log in
BEIGENE LTD
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of BeiGene, Ltd. Investors (BGNE)

09/12/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.”

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary receipt price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, over the following two trading sessions to close at $120.61 on September 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BeiGene securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Oyler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Bin Wu President
Maggie Liu Head-Operations
Howard Liang Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jane E Huang Chief Medical Officer-Hematology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIGENE LTD7 718
GILEAD SCIENCES8.84%86 220
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.47%44 495
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.14%31 003
GENMAB24.40%12 926
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.61%8 738
