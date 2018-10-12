Beijer Electronics : launches iX 2.40 SP1

Beijer Electronics is proud to present iX HMI software version 2.40 SP1 offering a powerful conversion tool to upgrade EXTER/E1000 applications to iX and modern X2 series operator panels, along with other minor improvements.

The EXTER/E1000 operator panels are end-of-life and with the release of iX 2.40 SP1 we help customers set a successful strategy to secure applications created in Information Designer and E-Designer. The powerful conversion tool of iX enables customers to reuse their applications to the greatest extent in iX Developer and on modern X2 operator panels, with the best result and a minimum of work.

The conversion tool in iX 2.40 SP1 supports:

Resize & aspect ratio option lets you determine whether an application should be scaled, and aspect ratio locked.

Function key templates enables an X2 panel to have a similar user interface as a key panel but realized in a touch panel. The function key templates automatically add objects for navigating/controlling the application and emulate function keys, LEDS and text strips.

Key field objects can now be converted directly to iX Developer eliminating the need to add key field objects manually afterwards.

Log messages gives a clear overview of the conversion status.

Index registers are automatically transferred and converted to iX Developer.

Data types are automatically transferred and converted to iX Developer.

Scaled datatypes of scaled INT tags are automatically transferred and converted to iX Developer with the original settings.

INT tags are automatically transferred and converted to iX Developer.

Function key macros are automatically transferred and converted to iX Developer.

Other improvements in iX 2.40 SP1:

Improved database back-up and restore actions.

Consolidation of four data base backup actions into one user-friendly action.

The .NET Framework is upgraded to version 4.7.2.

Minor general bug fixes.

