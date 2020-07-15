|
Beijer Ref publ : Presentation Q2
Beijer Ref AB
Q2 2020
Per Bertland - CEO
Maria Rydén - CFO
At a glance
|
Net Sales
|
Employees
|
Markets
|
Branches
|
Customers
|
14 200
|
3800
|
36
|
425
|
100 000
|
(MSEK)
|
|
|
|
Key highlights Q2
6.7%
|
•Agreement with Bitzer in
|
•Continued investment according
|
•Increased E-commerce•
|
Beijer Ref and Carrier
|
Australia and New Zealand.
|
sales from 5.5% in Q1 to
|
International Corporation
|
Increased market
|
to plan in Padua, Italy
|
6.7% in Q2 (1.7%) out of
|
have signed a new
|
opportunities.
|
•Planning for a new Logistic
|
total sales during Q2.
|
exclusive distribution
|
|
center in Lyon, France
|
•Increased sales from 67
|
agreement up to 2023.
|
|
•Move to new Support center in
|
to 225 million SEK.
|
|
|
Sydney, AUS. Inauguration 2021.
|
|
74%
Europe
Global reach
|
8%
|
18%
|
Africa
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
x
Q2 2020
-16.5%-35% 7.2% 36%
|
Net sales decrease
|
Operating profit change
|
Return on Sales
|
Equity ratio
Organic salesgrowth
|
Q2 Sales per product segment
|
Q2 Organic sales growth
46%
HVAC
45%
Commercial
Refrigeration
9%
OEM
Financials per region Q2 2020
|
% of Total
|
13%
|
26%
|
36%
|
3%
|
4%
|
18%
|
Region
|
Nordic
|
Central Europe
|
Southern
|
Eastern
|
Africa
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales (msek)
|
444 (-11%)
|
864 (-10%)
|
1 187 (-24%)
|
113 (-22%)
|
130 (-54%)
|
601 (+10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT, MSEK (Change PY)
|
65 (-29%)
|
74 (-19%)
|
103 (-35%)
|
11 (-37%)
|
-8(-153%)
|
22 (+23%)
|
ROS, % (PY)
|
14.6% (18.6%)
|
8.5% (9.6%)
|
8.7% (10.1%)
|
9.9% (12.2%)
|
Negative (5.4%)
|
3.7% (3.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
Net Debt/EBITDA 1.67 (1.83)
Beijer Ref covid-19environment
Totally locked down, 68%
Partly locked down, 28%
Open, 4%
Daily # of customers in France
Beijer Ref France NB of customers per day during the Covid-19 crisis
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
avg nb of cust: 1,065
|
avg nb of cust: 503
|
|
|
avg nb of cust: 1,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
avg nb of cust: 1,094
|
|
avg nb of cust: 1,080
|
|
|
avg nb of cust: 1,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOCKDOWN STARTING DATE
|
|
|
LOCKDOWN ENDING DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARCH 16TH, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAY 11TH, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
1400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 2020
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20190304
|
20190307
|
20190312
|
20190315
|
20190320
|
20190325
|
20190328
|
20190402
|
20190405
|
20190410
|
20190415
|
20190418
|
20190424
|
20190429
|
20190503
|
20190509
|
20190514
|
20190517
|
20190522
|
20190527
|
20190531
|
20190605
|
20190611
|
20190614
|
20200304
|
20200309
|
20200312
|
20200317
|
20200320
|
20200325
|
20200330
|
20200402
|
20200407
|
20200410
|
20200416
|
20200421
|
20200424
|
20200429
|
20200505
|
20200511
|
20200514
|
20200519
|
20200525
|
20200528
|
20200603
|
20200608
|
20200611
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly organic recovery in Q2
Estimated impact of covid-19
|
mSEK
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
1H
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
270
|
700
|
970
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
15
|
135
|
150
|
|
|
|
Including subsidies of 45 million SEK.
Organic growth
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2013 2014
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
-5%
-10%
-15%
|
IT crisis
|
Financial crisis
Beijer Ref has
been "mildly"
impacted by
crisis in the past
Mega trends drives the market
|
Urbanization/Global warming
|
|
Growing middle class
|
Changed legislation/Phase out scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EnvironmentDigitalization
Future focus areas
|
Acquisitions
|
OEM
|
Supply chain
Disclaimer
Beijer Ref AB published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
|
