Beijer Ref publ : Presentation Q2

07/15/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Beijer Ref AB

Q2 2020

Per Bertland - CEOMaria Rydén - CFO

Our

mission

To provide global expertise

in temperature control products and solutions

Table of content

  1. Highlights
  2. Financials Q2
  3. Covid-19
  4. Trends & Focus areas
  5. Q&As

3

At a glance

Net Sales

Employees

Markets

Branches

Customers

14 200

3800

36

425

100 000

(MSEK)

4

Key highlights Q2

6.7%

Agreement with Bitzer in

Continued investment according

Increased E-commerce

Beijer Ref and Carrier

Australia and New Zealand.

sales from 5.5% in Q1 to

International Corporation

Increased market

to plan in Padua, Italy

6.7% in Q2 (1.7%) out of

have signed a new

opportunities.

Planning for a new Logistic

total sales during Q2.

exclusive distribution

center in Lyon, France

Increased sales from 67

agreement up to 2023.

Move to new Support center in

to 225 million SEK.

Sydney, AUS. Inauguration 2021.

5

74%

Europe

Global reach

8%

18%

Africa

Asia Pacific

x

All figures are R12

16

Financials

Q2 2020

7

Q2 2020

-16.5%-35% 7.2% 36%

Net sales decrease

Operating profit change

Return on Sales

Equity ratio

8

Organic salesgrowth

Q2 Sales per product segment

Q2 Organic sales growth

46%

HVAC

45%

Commercial

Refrigeration

9%

OEM

9

Sales, EBIT, ROS

Sales

EBIT/ROS

10

Financials per region Q2 2020

% of Total

13%

26%

36%

3%

4%

18%

Region

Nordic

Central Europe

Southern

Eastern

Africa

Asia Pacific

Europe

Europe

Net Sales (msek)

444 (-11%)

864 (-10%)

1 187 (-24%)

113 (-22%)

130 (-54%)

601 (+10%)

EBIT, MSEK (Change PY)

65 (-29%)

74 (-19%)

103 (-35%)

11 (-37%)

-8(-153%)

22 (+23%)

ROS, % (PY)

14.6% (18.6%)

8.5% (9.6%)

8.7% (10.1%)

9.9% (12.2%)

Negative (5.4%)

3.7% (3.3%)

11

Sales bridge- Group

MSEK

Decrease

Increase

4 100

55

3 900

99

3 996

-10,9 %

-10,2 %

3 700

399

3 500

-24,4 %

33

154

28

-22,7 %

3 300

53

3 942

3 843

-54,3 %

9,7 %

3 338

3 100

3 444

2 900

3 257

3 257

3 310

2 700

2 500

Q 2 2 0 1 9

N O R D I C

C E N T R A L

S O U T H

E A S T E U R O P E

A F R I C A

A S I A P A C I FI C E L I M / H . O

Q 2 2 0 2 0

E U R O P E

E U R O P E

12

EBIT bridge- Group

MSEK

Decrease

Increase

400

350

27

18

373

-29,4 %

-19,3 %

300

54

7

23

4

7

250

-34,5 %

-36,8 %

-153,4 %

22,2 %

241

200

346

328

150

274

267

244

244

241

100

50

0

Q 2 2 0 1 9

N O R D I C

C E N T R A L

S O U T H

E A S T E U R O P E

A F R I C A

A S I A P A C I FI C E L I M / H . O

Q 2 2 0 2 0

E U R O P E

E U R O P E

13

Cash flow

Net Debt/EBITDA 1.67 (1.83)

14

Beijer Ref covid-19environment

Totally locked down, 68%

Partly locked down, 28%

Open, 4%

15

Daily # of customers in France

Beijer Ref France NB of customers per day during the Covid-19 crisis

2000

avg nb of cust: 1,065

avg nb of cust: 503

avg nb of cust: 1,176

1800

avg nb of cust: 1,094

avg nb of cust: 1,080

avg nb of cust: 1,197

1600

LOCKDOWN STARTING DATE

LOCKDOWN ENDING DATE

MARCH 16TH, 2020

MAY 11TH, 2020

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

Year 2019

Year 2020

200

0

20190304

20190307

20190312

20190315

20190320

20190325

20190328

20190402

20190405

20190410

20190415

20190418

20190424

20190429

20190503

20190509

20190514

20190517

20190522

20190527

20190531

20190605

20190611

20190614

20200304

20200309

20200312

20200317

20200320

20200325

20200330

20200402

20200407

20200410

20200416

20200421

20200424

20200429

20200505

20200511

20200514

20200519

20200525

20200528

20200603

20200608

20200611

16

Monthly organic recovery in Q2

+0.5%

-20%

-37%

17

Estimated impact of covid-19

mSEK

Q1

Q2

1H

2020

2020

2020

Sales

270

700

970

Savings

15

135

150

Including subsidies of 45 million SEK.

18

Organic growth

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2013 2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

19

IT crisis

Financial crisis

Beijer Ref has

been "mildly"

impacted by

crisis in the past

Mega trends drives the market

Urbanization/Global warming

Growing middle class

Changed legislation/Phase out scheme

EnvironmentDigitalization

Future focus areas

Acquisitions

OEM

Supply chain

DigitalisationCSR

Q&A

23

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:25:09 UTC
