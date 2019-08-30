Beijing Capital Internatinl Arprt : ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE LEASE AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO THE LEASE AGREEMENTS

LEASE AGREEMENTS

On 30 August 2019, the Company (as lessee) and the Parent Company (as lessor) entered into (i) the 92 Mu Land Lease Agreement for the lease of the 92 Mu Land; and (ii) the 47 Mu Premises Lease Agreement for the lease of the 47 Mu Premises, respectively, for a term of 18 years from 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2037. The Company leased the above lands to ensure the long-term use of such lands for the airport aprons.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, the Parent Company is the controlling shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 56.61% of the issued share capital of the Company. As such, the Parent Company is a connected person of the Company.

In accordance with IFRS 16 applicable to the Company, the transactions under the Lease Agreements will be recognised as acquisitions of right-of-use assets which will constitute one-off connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As the highest of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the transactions contemplated under the Lease Agreements exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the transactions are only subject to reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.