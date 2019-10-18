Beijing Capital International Airport : ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE OVERALL PLANNING AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE OVERALL PLANNING AGREEMENT

OVERALL PLANNING AGREEMENT

On 18 October 2019, the Company entered into the Overall Planning Agreement with the Research Institute, pursuant to which the Research Institute was engaged by the Company to provide services for the revision of overall planning in relation to the future development of the Beijing Airport for the consideration of RMB19,861,700.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, the Parent Company is the controlling shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 56.61% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Parent Company indirectly holds approximately 31.48% of the equity interest in the Research Institute. As such, the Research Institute is a connected person of the Company, and therefore, the transaction contemplated under the Overall Planning Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company.

As the highest of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in relation to the transaction contemplated under the Overall Planning Agreement, when aggregated with the Previous Transactions, exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Overall Planning Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder is only subject to reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.