Beijing Capital International Airport : Notification Letter and Request Form to Investors

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之外商投資股份有限公司）

(a sino - foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（股份代號：00694）

（Stock Code：00694）

Dear Investor (Note),

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.bcia.com.cn. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "General Meeting" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you want to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to bcia@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries about how to obtain a copy of the Current Corporate Communication or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please call the hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

1 November 2019

Note: This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

致投資者(附 註 )：

北京首都國際機場股份有限公司「本公司」 通函（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本現已登載於本公司網站（www.bcia.com.cn）。 閣下可於 本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「股東大會」，即可下載及瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方 的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處，香港證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票），地址爲香港灣仔皇 后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃描副本電郵到bcia@computershare.com.hk。

倘 閣下對於如何索取本次公司通訊文件或如何在本公司網站上閱覽本次公司通訊文件 有任何疑問，請於營業時間內（星 期一至星期五，上午九時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

北京首都國際機場股份有限公司

謹啟

二零一九年十一月一日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限 公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。