Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited    0694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO

(0694)
Beijing Capital International Airport : Notification Letter and Request Form to Investors

11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之外商投資股份有限公司）

(a sino - foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（股份代號：00694

Stock Code00694

Dear Investor (Note),

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.bcia.com.cn. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "General Meeting" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you want to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o the Company's Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Request Form to bcia@computershare.com.hk.

If you have any queries about how to obtain a copy of the Current Corporate Communication or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please call the hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

1 November 2019

Note:

This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and

who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. If you have sold or transferred

your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

致投資者(附 註 )

北京首都國際機場股份有限公司「本公司」 通函（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本現已登載於本公司網站（www.bcia.com.cn）。 閣下可於 本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「股東大會」，即可下載及瀏覽本次公司通訊文件。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方 的郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處，香港證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票），地址爲香港灣仔皇 后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃描副本電郵到bcia@computershare.com.hk

倘 閣下對於如何索取本次公司通訊文件或如何在本公司網站上閱覽本次公司通訊文件 有任何疑問請於營業時間內（星 期一至星期五，上午九時至下午六時，公衆假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記處熱綫(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

北京首都國際機場股份有限公司

謹啟

二零一九年十一月一日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限 公司通知本公司，希望收到公司通訊。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。

Request Form 申請表格

To: Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

致：

北京首都國際機場股份有限公司

("Company")(Stock Code: 00694)

（「公司」）（股份代號：00694

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Circular of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取貴公司通函之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English.

本人／我們希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese.

本人／我們希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies. 本人／我們希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Signature

Contact telephone number

Date

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知 本公司，希望收到公司通訊。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本表 格作出 超過一 項選擇 、或未有 作出選 擇、或 未有簽 署、或 在其他方 面填寫 不正確 ，則本 表格將 會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請表格 上的額外 手寫指 示，本 公司將 不予處 理。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Hong Kong Registrars Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Reply Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:24 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 815 M
EBIT 2019 3 185 M
Net income 2019 2 252 M
Debt 2019 1 391 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 28 898 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,68  CNY
Last Close Price 6,67  CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Liang Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xue Song Liu Chairman
Sheng Li Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ren Jie Liu Director-Operations
Wu Wen Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-11.12%4 106
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.50.22%20 869
FRAPORT19.98%7 718
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.82.09%5 379
SATS LTD.8.60%4 149
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.45.87%4 051
