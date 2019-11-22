Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited    0694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO

(0694)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital International Airport : Revised Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Revised Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares for use at

the Extraordinary General Meeting

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holders of (Note 2)

H shares in Beijing Capital

International Airport Company Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

of

or failing him (Note 3)

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting or any

other director of the Company as my/our proxy in respect of (Note 4)

H shares in the share capital

of the Company held by me/us to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at Conference Room, Room 112, the Office Building of the Company, No. 9 Siwei Road, Capital Airport, Beijing, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") or at any adjournment thereof and to vote at such meeting or at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

Abstain (Note 5)

(1)

To consider and approve the Supply of Aviation Safety

and Security Guard Services Agreement entered into

between the Company and Capital Airport Aviation

Security Co., Ltd. and the transactions contemplated

thereunder.

(2)

To consider and approve the Profit Distribution

Adjustment Proposal of the Company.

Date:

2019

Signature(s) (Note

6):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of shareholders) in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number of all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  4. Please indicate clearly the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) in respect of which the proxy is so appointed. If no such number is inserted, the proxy is deemed to be appointed in respect of all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  5. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, tick in the box marked "Abstain". Any abstain vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. If you wish to vote only part of the number of H shares in respect of which the proxy is so appointed, please state the exact number of shares in lieu of a tick in the relevant box. Failure to tick or state the exact number of shares in any box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion.
  6. This revised form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation or institution, either under the common seal or under the hand of any director or attorney duly authorised in writing.
  7. To be valid, this revised proxy form and, if such revised proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM of the Company or 24 hours before the time appointed for taking the poll.
  8. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this revised proxy form shall have the same meanings as defined in the notice of EGM dated 1 November 2019 and the supplemental notice of EGM dated 22 November 2019.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIO
03:37aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Supplemental notice of extraordinary gene..
PU
03:37aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Revised Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares..
PU
11/06BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement revision of annual caps of c..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Notification Letter and Request Form to I..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Proxy Form of Holders of H Shares for use..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Reply slip
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement revision of annual cap of co..
PU
10/30BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement continuing connected transac..
PU
10/18BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Malaysia Airlines Adds Flight Frequency t..
AQ
10/18BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement connected transaction in rel..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 828 M
EBIT 2019 3 215 M
Net income 2019 2 252 M
Debt 2019 2 142 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 31 731 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,80  CNY
Last Close Price 6,93  CNY
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Liang Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xue Song Liu Chairman
Sheng Li Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ren Jie Liu Director-Operations
Wu Wen Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%4 514
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.49.92%20 919
FRAPORT25.46%7 991
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.75.42%5 165
SATS LTD.7.10%4 164
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.50.20%4 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group