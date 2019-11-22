Beijing Capital International Airport : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to (i) the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 1 November 2019 (the "EGM Notice"), which sets out the time and venue of the EGM and contains the relevant resolution to be put forward at the EGM for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"); and

the announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 in respect of the adjustment proposal to the profit distribution policy of the Company (the " Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal ").

After the date of the EGM Notice, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") received from its controlling shareholder, Capital Airports Holding Company, a proposal for adding the resolution in respect of the Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal as an additional ordinary resolution for the consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the EGM.

According to the articles of association of the Company, any shareholder holding 5% or more voting rights of the Company is entitled to propose additional resolutions to be passed at the EGM.

As a result, the following ordinary resolution shall be added to the EGM Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM of the Company will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at the Conference Room, Room 112, the Office Building of the Company, No. 9 Siwei Road, Capital Airport, Beijing, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution, in addition to the resolution set out in the EGM Notice: