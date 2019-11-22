Beijing Capital International Airport : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Log in
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to (i) the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 1 November 2019 (the "EGM Notice"), which sets out the time and venue of the EGM and contains the relevant resolution to be put forward at the EGM for consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"); and

  1. the announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 in respect of the adjustment proposal to the profit distribution policy of the Company (the "Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal").

After the date of the EGM Notice, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") received from its controlling shareholder, Capital Airports Holding Company, a proposal for adding the resolution in respect of the Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal as an additional ordinary resolution for the consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the EGM.

According to the articles of association of the Company, any shareholder holding 5% or more voting rights of the Company is entitled to propose additional resolutions to be passed at the EGM.

As a result, the following ordinary resolution shall be added to the EGM Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM of the Company will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at the Conference Room, Room 112, the Office Building of the Company, No. 9 Siwei Road, Capital Airport, Beijing, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution, in addition to the resolution set out in the EGM Notice:

- 1 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal of the Company (note i).

By order of the Board

Meng Xianwei

Secretary to the Board

Beijing, the PRC

22 November 2019

Notes:

  1. For details of the Profit Distribution Adjustment Proposal, please refer to the inside information announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 and the relevant circular to be published by the Company.
  2. Save as the additional ordinary resolution and other information as set out in this supplemental notice of EGM, all the information set out in the EGM Notice remains unchanged.
  3. A revised proxy form for use at the EGM ("Revised Proxy Form") is published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company. The Revised Proxy Form shall supersede and replace the proxy form enclosed with the EGM Notice (the "Previous Proxy Form") and that the Previous Proxy Form shall be invalid. Shareholders who have signed and returned the Previous Proxy Form should complete and return the Revised Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions provided in this supplemental notice of EGM. Completion and return of the Revised Proxy Form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the EGM in person.
  4. The reply slip for the EGM published by the Company on 1 November 2019 is still valid for use in respect of the proposed resolution set out in this supplemental notice of EGM. Shareholders for H shares who intend to attend the EGM are requested to deliver the reply slip to the Company's H share Registrar: Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (facsimile No.: 852-2865 0990), on or before Thursday, 28 November 2019. The reply slip may be delivered in person, by post or by facsimile.

As at the date of this supplemental notice, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Liu Xuesong, Mr. Han Zhiliang and Ms. Gao Lijia

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Gao Shiqing, Mr. Yao Yabo and Mr. Ma Zheng

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law, Mr. Jiang Ruiming, Mr. Liu

Guibin and Mr. Zhang Jiali

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:04 UTC
