Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Internatinl Arprt Co Ltd    0694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD (0694)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China reveals plans for carrier relocation to Beijing's new airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 02:39am EST

(This January 3 story refiles to fix typo in airport name in paragraph 6)

Beijing Daxing International Airport, due to open in September, will accommodate 72 million passengers a year by 2025 and is expected to become one of the world's busiest airports upon completion.

This will be the city's second such facility and help relieve pressure on Beijing Capital International Airport, whose annual capacity has reached 100 million passengers.

Foreign airlines, along with those in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, can choose which airport they want to operate in, with the option of having a presence in both. Chinese carriers, except China Postal Airlines, will have to use only one airport, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

China initially planned to relocate airlines from the SkyTeam alliance to the new airport, while Star Alliance airlines would stay at the existing Beijing airport.

Airlines including China Southern, China Eastern, Beijing Capital Airlines and China United Airlines will be relocated to Beijing Daxing International Airport, while carriers such as Air China, Hainan Airlines and Grand China Air will stay at Beijing Capital International Airport.

Relocation will last from the winter of 2019 to the winter of 2021, the CAAC said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 1.20% 7.62 End-of-day quote.-0.26%
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD -16.67% 6.75 End-of-day quote.-19.26%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. 1.90% 4.83 End-of-day quote.1.68%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY 2.09% 6.84 End-of-day quote.3.01%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD 1.60% 1.91 End-of-day quote.1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIN
02:39aChina reveals plans for carrier relocation to Beijing's new airport
RE
01/05BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : New airport in Beijing expected to open in l..
AQ
01/05Beijing new airport to handle 72m passengers annually by 2025
AQ
01/05Beijing's new airport to handle 72 mln passengers annually by 2025
AQ
01/05Beijing's new airport to handle 72 mln passengers annually by 2025
AQ
01/04BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : New airport in Beijing expected to open in l..
AQ
01/03New airport in Beijing expected to open in late September
AQ
01/03New airport in Beijing expected to open in late September
AQ
01/03New airport in Beijing expected to open in late September
AQ
2018Expressway linking new Beijing airport expected to open next June
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 11 159 M
EBIT 2018 4 364 M
Net income 2018 3 111 M
Debt 2018 3 394 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 8,15
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 25 651 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Internatinl Arprt Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,18  CNY
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Liang Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xue Song Liu Chairman
Sheng Li Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ren Jie Liu Director-Operations
Wu Wen Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD-19.26%3 736
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-1.85%13 982
FRAPORT1.86%6 703
SATS LTD0.22%3 854
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG0.00%3 312
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT-1.49%2 984
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.