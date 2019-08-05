Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Land Limited    2868   CNE100000239

BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED

(2868)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/02
2.71 HKD   -2.87%
10:45aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Newsletter - Aug 2019
PU
10:35aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : July. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
07/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital Land : July. 2019 Sales Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT
In July 2019, BCL achieved a total contracted sales area of approximately 121,000 sq.m., while the corresponding ontracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.03 billion. As at the end of July 2019, BCL's cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 1,749,000 sq.m., an increase of 17.4% year-over-year, and the cumulative contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB44.58 billion, an increase of 18.8% year-over-year. As at the end of July 2019, cumulative subscription sales awaiting signing of official sales contracts amounted to approximately RMB1.00 billion.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMIT
10:45aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Newsletter - Aug 2019
PU
10:35aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : July. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
07/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : June. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
06/17POLY REAL ESTATE : New development offers supremacy of modern living
AQ
06/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land 5-month contracted sales up 57.2%
AQ
05/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land to buy Jiangsu land
AQ
05/07BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land Apr contracted sales up 95.6%
AQ
05/06BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Apr. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
05/02BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,20%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7 812 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,89  CNY
Last Close Price 2,58  CNY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bei Chen Zhong President & Executive Director
Song Ping Li Chairman
Wen Bin Deng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Bin Fan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wei Min Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED-4.58%1 048
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.73%44 710
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.36%36 246
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.53%34 292
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.31%28 108
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.52%27 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group