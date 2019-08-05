Beijing Capital Land : July. 2019 Sales Performance

In July 2019, BCL achieved a total contracted sales area of approximately 121,000 sq.m., while the corresponding ontracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.03 billion. As at the end of July 2019, BCL's cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 1,749,000 sq.m., an increase of 17.4% year-over-year, and the cumulative contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB44.58 billion, an increase of 18.8% year-over-year. As at the end of July 2019, cumulative subscription sales awaiting signing of official sales contracts amounted to approximately RMB1.00 billion.

