Beijing Capital Land : Newsletter - Aug 2019

In July 2019, BCL achieved a total contracted sales area of approximately 121,000 sq.m., while the corresponding contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.03 billion. As at the end of July 2019, BCL's cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 1,749,000 sq.m., an increase of 17.4% year-over-year, and the cumulative contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB44.58 billion, an increase of 18.8% year-over-year. As at the end of July 2019, cumulative subscription sales awaiting signing of official sales contracts amounted to approximately RMB1.00 billion.
Company Profile
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. ("BCL", stock code: 2868.HK) is one of the leading integrated property developers in China. Aspiring to be "the Most Valuable Comprehensive Property Developer" in China, the Company focuses on the following core business lines: Residential Property, Integrated Outlets, Urban Core Complex and Primary Land Development. The Company differentiates itself from its
Annex: Sales Breakdown for July 2019
Contracted
Contracted
Sales Area
Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
( RMB million)
Beijing, Tianjin
77
3,410
and Shanghai
Other Regions
44
620
Total
121
4,030
Contracted
Contracted
Sales Area
Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
( RMB million)
Core Projects
72
2,180
Non-core Projects
49
1,850
Total
121
4,030
peers through its fully integrated
operations and the seamless coordination among all business lines, which helps to increase competitiveness. The Company focuses on three metropolitan areas of Beijing-Tianjin- Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The Company is committed to its strategy of "achieving quality growth"
and focuses on products for homeowners looking to upgrade as well as high turnover and home-buyer oriented products. Beijing Capital Group, one of Beijing's largest state-owned enterprises and under the direct supervision of the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, is the parent company of BCL.
Contact Us
Investor Relations Tel: +852 2869 3288
+8610 6652 3156 Email:ir@bjcapitalland.com.cn
Christensen China Limited
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Fax: +852 2117 0869
Email:bjcapitalland@christensenir.com
Jan-Jul 2018
44,580
Shenyang
Chengdu Chongqing
Jan-Jul 2019
2%
2% Australia
37,530
Kunshan 3%
2%
5%
Others
Tianjin
5%
14%
1,489 1,749
Shanghai
15%
Beijing
52%
Contracted Sales Area
Contracted Sales Amount
Breakdown of Contracted Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
(RMB million)
for Jan-Jul 2019
Land Investment
In July, BCL acquired the Jinnan Project in Tianjin. The project targets customers looking for housing upgrades. Located at the Xinzhuang Town of Jinnan District, Tianjin, the project is adjacent to BCL's Poetic Life Project and Tianjin city proper. It has access to a great transportation network as it is close to Metro Line No.1 and several main roads including Tianjin Road and Jingu Highway. With a planned GFA of 169,000 sq.m., the project also has access to well-established auxiliary facilities nearby, including education, commercial and healthcare.
Bond Issuance
In July, BCL successfully issued RMB2.13 billion of 3+2-year private corporate bond, with a coupon rate of 4.26%, representing a record low coupon for domestic 3-year private corporate bonds in the property industry this year. Leveraging the company's SOE background and its strong credit profile, the bond was well received by investors and was over-subscribed 2.04 times, demonstrating the recognition from the capital market.
Due to uncertainties incurred in the calculation of the sales figures, discrepancies may exist between the information disclosed above and the periodic reports. Therefore, investors are advised to treat the information disclosed in this letter as periodic references only.
Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:44:00 UTC