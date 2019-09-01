Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Land Limited    2868   CNE100000239

BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED

(2868)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/30
2.63 HKD   +1.15%
06:12aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 31 august 2019
PU
08/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Newsletter - Aug 2019
PU
08/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : July. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital Land : RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company") and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 16 August 2019 in respect of, inter alia, the proposed non-public issue of Debt Financing Plan on CFAE. Unless the context otherwise required, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and Circular.

The EGM was held at F17, Red Goldage, No. 2, Guang Ning Bo Street, Beijing, PRC at 9:00 a.m. on 31 August 2019.

There was a total of 3,027,960,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") entitled to attend the EGM. Prior to the EGM, the Company received written replies from Shareholders representing a total of 3,016,369,629 Shares (approximately 99.62% of the total issued share capital of the Company) indicating that they would attend the EGM. This shareholding proportion is in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 2,329,951,096 Shares, representing 76.95% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were present at the EGM.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP, the auditors of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

The following resolutions were considered and duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll. Shareholders and authorized proxies representing of 2,329,951,096 Shares casted their votes on the resolutions at the EGM.

1

The poll results of the special resolutions are as follow:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To approve proposed arrangements in respect of

2,328,073,056

1,878,040

the non-public issue of debt financing plan on

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

Beijing Financial Assets Exchange Co. Ltd.

As more than two-thirds of the votes were casted in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2.

To approve generally and unconditionally

2,328,073,056

1,878,040

authorize the Executive Director and the

(99.92%)

(0.08%)

President of the Company to handle all matters

relating to the debt financing plan

As more than two-thirds of the votes were casted in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

None of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting in respect of the resolutions at the EGM. Accordingly, Shareholders representing a total of 3,027,960,000 Shares were entitled to vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Capital Land Ltd.

Lee Sze Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 September 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive Directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non-executive Director, and Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMIT
06:12aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 31 a..
PU
08/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Newsletter - Aug 2019
PU
08/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : July. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
07/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : June. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
06/17POLY REAL ESTATE : New development offers supremacy of modern living
AQ
06/03BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land 5-month contracted sales up 57.2%
AQ
05/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land to buy Jiangsu land
AQ
05/07BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : BJ Capital Land Apr contracted sales up 95.6%
AQ
05/06BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Apr. 2019 Sales Performance
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,72%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7 265 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,88  CNY
Last Close Price 2,40  CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bei Chen Zhong President & Executive Director
Song Ping Li Chairman
Wen Bin Deng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Bin Fan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wei Min Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LIMITED-7.39%1 016
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 666
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.80%28 208
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.33%27 201
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.46%26 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group