Beijing Capital Land : RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company") and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 16 August 2019 in respect of, inter alia, the proposed non-public issue of Debt Financing Plan on CFAE. Unless the context otherwise required, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and Circular.

The EGM was held at F17, Red Goldage, No. 2, Guang Ning Bo Street, Beijing, PRC at 9:00 a.m. on 31 August 2019.

There was a total of 3,027,960,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") entitled to attend the EGM. Prior to the EGM, the Company received written replies from Shareholders representing a total of 3,016,369,629 Shares (approximately 99.62% of the total issued share capital of the Company) indicating that they would attend the EGM. This shareholding proportion is in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 2,329,951,096 Shares, representing 76.95% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were present at the EGM.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP, the auditors of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

The following resolutions were considered and duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll. Shareholders and authorized proxies representing of 2,329,951,096 Shares casted their votes on the resolutions at the EGM.