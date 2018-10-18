Beijing Capital Land : THE RESULT OF POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

THE RESULT OF POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST

THROUGH PUBLIC TENDER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 September 2018 (the "Announcement"), in relation to the Company's proposed disposal of 51% interests of the Target Company by means of equity transfer through public tender in the CBEX. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has been notified by CBEX that the publication period for the potential disposal through public tender has expired and there is one interested potential bidder which meets the tender eligibility requirements, namely, Chongqing Longhu Tianjie Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.* (ࠠᅅᎲಳ˂൑ਠุήପϞࠢʮ̡). The consideration shall be the Base Price of Transfer, being RMB598,158,311.34.

Chongqing Longhu Tianjie Commercial Property Co., Ltd., being a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, is principally engaged in property development and a non wholly-owned subsidiary of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 960).

By Order of the BoardBeijing Capital Land Ltd.

Lee Sze WaiCompany Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 October 2018

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive Directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive Directors.

The English name of Chinese entity marked with "*" is translation of its Chinese name, and should not be regarded as their official English translation. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese name prevails.