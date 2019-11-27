Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Land Ltd.    2868   CNE100000239

BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.

(2868)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital Land : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION INVESTMENT IN THE FUND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

INVESTMENT IN THE FUND

INVESTMENT IN THE FUND

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board has approved Shoujin Jiachuang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and as a Limited Partner, to invest not more than RMB940 million to the Fund. On 27 November 2019, Shoujin Jiachuang (as a Limited Partner), Shanghai Ample Harvest (as a Limited Partner) and Harmony Hui Investment Management (as the General Partner) has entered into a Partnership Agreement in relation to the establishment of the Fund.

Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, the total initial capital commitments to the Fund amount to RMB1,041 million, comprising the initial investments of RMB590 million, RMB450 million and RMB1 million to the Fund by Shoujin Jiachuang as a Limited Partner, Shanghai Ample Harvest as a Limited Partner and Harmony Hui Investment Management as the General Partner, respectively.

The Company expects that Harmony Hui Investment Management as General Partner will introduce other Limited Partners to invest not less than RMB270 million to the Fund subsequently, subject to which Shoujin Jiachuang will further invest not more than RMB350 million to the Fund as the Limited Partner, and the final investment scale of the Fund will not be more than RMB1,661 million in aggregate. The Fund will not be accounted for as a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will not be consolidated into the accounts of the Company.

- 1 -

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Subscription for an aggregate amount of up to RMB940 million as approved by the Board are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription approved by the Board constitutes a discloseable transaction and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board has approved Shoujin Jiachuang, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company and as a Limited Partner, to invest not more than RMB940 million to the Fund. On 27 November 2019, Shoujin Jiachuang (as a Limited Partner), Shanghai Ample Harvest (as a Limited Partner) and Harmony Hui Investment Management (as the General Partner) has entered into a Partnership Agreement in relation to the establishment of the Fund.

Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, the total initial capital commitments to the Fund amount to RMB1,041 million, comprising the initial investments of RMB590 million, RMB450 million and RMB1 million to the Fund by Shoujin Jiachuang as a Limited Partner, Shanghai Ample Harvest as a Limited Partner and Harmony Hui Investment Management as the General Partner, respectively.

The Company expects that Harmony Hui Investment Management as General Partner will introduce other Limited Partners to invest not less than RMB270 million to the Fund subsequently, subject to which Shoujin Jiachuang will further invest not more than RMB350 million to the Fund as the Limited Partner, and the final investment scale of the Fund will not be more than RMB1,661 million in aggregate. The Fund will not be accounted for as a subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will not be consolidated into the accounts of the Company.

- 2 -

THE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Partnership Agreement are set out below:

Date

:

27 November 2019

Parties

:

(i)

Harmony Hui Investment Management as the General

Partner;

(ii)

Shoujin Jiachuang as a Limited Partner; and

(iii)

Shoujin Ample Harvest (as fund manager) as a Limited

Partner.

Capital commitments

: Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, the initial capital

commitments in an aggregate sum of RMB1,041 million shall

be contributed by the Partners in the following manners:

(i)

an amount of RMB1 million (representing approximately

0.10% of the initial capital commitments to the Fund)

contributed by Harmony Hui Investment Management;

(ii)

an amount of up to RMB590 million (representing

approximately 56.68% of the initial capital commitments

to the Fund) contributed by Shoujin Jiachuang; and

(iii)

an amount of up to RMB450 million (representing

approximately 43.23% of the initial capital commitments

to the Fund) contributed by Shanghai Ample Harvest.

- 3 -

The initial capital commitments to the Fund will be paid by each Partner in accordance with the instructions given by the General Partner upon the establishment of the Fund.

The Company expects that the General Partner will continue to introduce potential investor(s) to make investments to the Fund and subject to which Shoujin Jiachuang will make further investments to the Fund in the following manners:

(i) an amount of not more than RMB270 million to be invested by the potential investor(s), as Limited Partner(s); and

(ii) an amount of not more than RMB350 million to be

further invested by Shoujin Jiachuang.

Upon the completion of the above additional investments, if

any, into the Fund, the total capital commitments to the Fund

are expected to be increased to not more than RMB1,661

million, the proportion of amounts invested or to be invested

by Shoujin Jiachuang, Shanghai Ample Harvest, Harmony

Hui Investment Management and other Limited Partner(s)

will be approximately 56.59%, 27.09%, 0.06% and 16.26%,

respectively.

The General Partner may subsequently propose to further

increase the capital commitments to the Fund, subject to the

approval by all Partners. Each Partner may elect whether or

not to participate in the further contributions.

Name of the Fund

: Tianjin Harmony Nili Equity Investment Limited Partnership

Fund* ( 天津和諧霓鯉股權投資基金合夥企業（有限合

夥）)

- 4 -

Investment strategies

: The Fund will make investments in commercial properties

(including office buildings) located in first-tier cities in the

PRC (mainly Beijing and Shanghai), which principally are

commercial properties of the Group. The Fund will manage

such commercial properties, with an aim to upgrade and

optimize the value of such properties and generate returns to

Partners. In any event, the Fund shall not trade in shares of

listed companies, invest in futures or invest in any industries

restricted by the PRC government.

Term

: The term of the Fund will be not more than five years in

aggregate commencing from the start of the Investment

Period, i.e. the Fund having obtained the business license and

is available for investment, of which the first three years will

be the Investment Period and not more than two years will be

the Extension Period.

Investment committee

: The investment committee of the Fund will comprise of

three members, all of which will be appointed by the General

Partner. The investment committee of the Fund is responsible

for the investment decisions of the Fund and the operation and

management decision of the project companies held by the

Fund.

Consultation committee

: The consultation committee of the Fund will comprise of

three members, of which Shoujin Jiachuang, Shanghai

Ample Harvest and the General Partner will each appoint

one member and after the Investment Period the member(s)

will be primarily appointed by the General Partner. The

consultation committee of the Fund is responsible for

considering (a) the proposals for the disposal of the Fund's

investments; (b) revolving investments; (c) the external

financing and guarantee of the Fund and the project

company(ies) which the Fund invested in; and (d) any related

party transactions entered into by the parties related to the

Fund of which the amount exceeds 20% of the net assets

of the Fund. Except for the withdrawal plan of the Fund's

investments during the Extension Period, all the resolutions

of the consultation committee shall be passed with unanimous

consent of all members.

- 5 -

Management fee

: The Fund will pay an annual management fee to the General

Partner during the Investment Period based on 1.85% of the

total capital commitment of the Fund. The management fee is

payable semi-annually. No management fee will be payable to

the General Partner during the Extension Period.

Profit/loss sharing and

: Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, the Fund will pay

allocation mechanism

investment yield to each of the Partners and make cash

distributions in the following manners:

(1) The allocation arrangement during the Investment

Period

(i)

on specified dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021, basic

investment yield will be allocated to the Partners

based on the performance of the Fund and in

proportion to the respective paid-up capital

commitments of the Partners as of those dates;

(ii)

On specified date in December 2021, March

2022 and June 2022, basic investment yield and

investment principal will be allocated to the

Partners based on the respective proportion paid-

up capital contribution of the Partners as of those

dates and will be subject to the cash available for

allocation of the Fund as of those dates;

(iii)

On the expiry date of the Investment Period, the

Fund can be allocated as follows (1) allocate the

investment yield based on the proportion of paid-

up balance of each Partner, until the investment

principal of each Partner are fully recovered;

(2) continue to allocate basic investment yield

to each Partner based on the proportion of paid-

up investment contributions on the expiry date of

the Investment Period; (3) after the completion

of the above-mentioned allocation, if there are remaining capital available for allocation, the excess yield shall be allocated based on the then proportion of balances of paid-up contributions from each Limited Partner on the expiry date of the Investment Period.

- 6 -

(2) The income arrangement during the Extension Period (if

applicable)

The annual basic investment yield for the Extension

Period shall be allocated first followed by the

investment principal afterwards based on the proportion

of the paid-up contribution balance of each Partner in

the Extension Period. The excess yield for the Extension

Period shall be allocated based on the then proportion

of the balance of paid-up contribution for the Extension

Period of each Limited Partner.

In any event, the liability of the Limited Partners will be

limited to their respective capital commitments to the Fund

and the General Partner will have unlimited liability.

Transfer of interests in the

: The transfer of all or portion of the interests in the Fund (as

Fund

represented by the respective capital commitments in the

Fund) by any Limited Partner will be subject to the approval

of the General Partner and a party designated by the General

Partner will have the pre-emptive right of the interests

proposed to be transferred.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Company has been exploring opportunities to exploit the potential value of commercial properties, with the purpose of enhancing the returns to the shareholders of the Group. Harmony Hui Investment Management is a real estate fund investment management company in the PRC under IDG Capital Investment* (IDG資本), which has been committed to promoting the development of the commercial real estate funds of IDG Capital Investment since its establishment, especially the reserves of core assets in first-tier cities and the investment opportunities of city-industry integration. Harmony Hui Investment will be the fund manager of the Fund. Both parties will apply their investment and management experience and manage the projects according to the asset management strategies of the fund manager. Leveraging on the global vision of IDG Capital Investment, the strength in upstream and downstream resources as well as the professional investment management capability, more opportunities is expected to be provided in respect of upgrading project quality and streamlining operation management, thereby achieving value-added gains in asset values. Meanwhile, the establishment of the Fund may lay down the foundation of the long-term strategic cooperation between both parties. The Company and IDG Capital Investment anticipate to expand and deepen the cooperation areas continuously, integrate resources of both parties intensively and complement advantages, so as to jointly explore the investment opportunities of other premium properties and seek mutual benefits and win-win situation.

- 7 -

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Subscription is on normal commercial terms, and the terms and conditions contained in the Partnership Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Subscription for an aggregate investment amount of not more than RMB940 million approved by the Board are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription approved by the Board constitutes a discloseable transaction and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company

The Company is a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, whose H shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2868). The Group is a leading large integrated real estate developer in the PRC, focusing primarily on developing the three main business streams of residential properties, outlets-backed integrated properties and urban core integrated complexes, complemented by innovative business areas such as primary land development, high-tech industry properties, cultural and creative industries and long term rental apartments.

Shoujin Jiachuang

Shoujin Jiachuang is a company established under the laws of the PRC and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in equity investments and project investments.

Shanghai Ample Harvest

Shanghai Ample Harvest is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited

liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Ample Harvest (Group) Co. Ltd.* ( 上海 豐實服務（集團）有限公司). It is mainly engaged in businesses such as financial information

services, investment consulting etc.. It is a financial investment service institution that is resource-driven and event-driven, covering innovative investment banks, asset management and wealth management. Shanghai Ample Harvest is a private equity and venture capital fund manager registered under the Asset Management Association of China.

- 8 -

Harmony Hui Investment Management

Harmony Hui Investment Management is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and a real estate fund investment management company which is principally engaged in investment management and asset management. Harmony Hui Investment Management is a private equity and venture capital fund manager registered under the Asset Management Association of China.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Shanghai Ample Harvest, Harmony Hui Investment Management and their ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and its connected person(s) of the Company.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the meaning ascribed to them below:

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (首創置業股份有限公司), a joint

stock company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with

limited liability and whose H shares are listed and traded on the

main board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Extension Period"

a period of not more than two years upon the expiration of the

Investment Period

"Fund"

Tianjin Harmonious Nili Equity Investment Fund (Limited

Partnership)* (天津和諧霓鯉股權投資基金合夥企業（有限

合夥）), a limited partnership investment fund to be established

and registered under the laws of the PRC in accordance with the

terms and conditions of the Partnership Agreement

"General Partner"

general partner of the Fund, currently being Harmony Hui

Investment Management pursuant to the Partnership Agreement

- 9 -

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Harmony Hui Investment

Harmony Hui Equity Investment Management (Beijing) Co.

Management"

Ltd.* ( 和諧匯股權投資管理（北京）有限公司), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Investment Period"

a period of three years commencing from the Fund obtains the

business license and is available for investment

"Limited Partner(s)"

the limited partner(s) of the Fund, currently being Shoujin

Jiachuang and Shanghai Ample Harvest pursuant to the

Partnership Agreement

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Partners"

the General Partner and the Limited Partners

"Partnership Agreement"

the partnership agreement entered into on 27 November

2019 among Shoujin Jiachuang, Shanghai Ample Harvest

and Harmony Hui Investment Management in respect of,

among other things, the establishment of the Fund and the

initial investment of RMB590 million to the Fund by Shoujin

Jiachuang

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this

announcement only, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shanghai Ample Harvest"

Shanghai Ample Harvest Equity Investments Management

Limited* (上海豐實股權投資管理有限公司), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability

- 10 -

"Shoujin Jiachuang"

Shoujin Jiachuang (Tianjin) Real Estate Development Co. Ltd.*

(首金嘉創（天津）置業發展有限公司), a company established

in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subscription"

the proposed investment(s) of an aggregate amount of up to

RMB940 million in the Fund by Shoujin Jiachuang as a Limited

Partner pursuant to the Partnership Agreement and the separate

agreement(s) to be entered into among the relevant parties in

relation to the additional investments in the Fund

"%"

per cent

  • For identification purposes only and should not be regarded as the official English translations of the Chinese names. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names prevail.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Capital Land Ltd.

Lee Sze Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non-executive director, and Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive directors.

- 11 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 15:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
10:03aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Discloseable transaction investment in the fund
PU
11/08BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement drawdown under the guaranteed medi..
PU
11/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 no..
PU
11/04BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the ten months ended 31 october 201..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : REDEMPTION NOTICE - US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capit..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : NOTICE OF LISTING - CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD. U.S.$3..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement - update of guaranteed medium term..
PU
10/30BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Inside information unaudited consolidated financial infor..
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be he..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,86%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 8 054 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,90  CNY
Last Close Price 2,66  CNY
Spread / Highest target 9,17%
Spread / Average Target 9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bei Chen Zhong President & Executive Director
Song Ping Li Chairman
Wen Bin Deng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Bin Fan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wei Min Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.-6.34%1 029
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.51%42 565
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.75%37 225
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.93%31 560
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.79%31 161
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED44.16%25 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group