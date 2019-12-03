Beijing Capital Land : NOTICE ON COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION - US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capital Securities issued on 2 December 2014

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

(incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(the "Issuer")

US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capital Securities

(the "Securities") issued on 2 December 2014

(Stock Code: 5848)

NOTICE ON COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Issuer dated 1 November 2019.

Pursuant to condition 6(b) (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Securities set out in schedule 2 to the trust deed in relation to the Securities, the Issuer redeemed in whole, but not in part, the Securities on 2 December 2019 (the "Call Date"), at the nominal amount of the Securities together with any Distribution accrued to such Call Date (including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount).

As of the date of this announcement, there are no Securities in issue. Accordingly, the Issuer has made an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the Securities. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 10 December 2019.

3 December 2019