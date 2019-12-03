Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Land Ltd.    2868   CNE100000239

BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.

(2868)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital Land : NOTICE ON COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION - US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capital Securities issued on 2 December 2014

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offer of securities is to be made in the United States, Hong Kong or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

(incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(the "Issuer")

US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capital Securities

(the "Securities") issued on 2 December 2014

(Stock Code: 5848)

NOTICE ON COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Issuer dated 1 November 2019.

Pursuant to condition 6(b) (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Securities set out in schedule 2 to the trust deed in relation to the Securities, the Issuer redeemed in whole, but not in part, the Securities on 2 December 2019 (the "Call Date"), at the nominal amount of the Securities together with any Distribution accrued to such Call Date (including any Arrears of Distribution and any Additional Distribution Amount).

As of the date of this announcement, there are no Securities in issue. Accordingly, the Issuer has made an application to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the Securities. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 10 December 2019.

3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Mr. Fan Shubin, Mr. Ng Wai and Ms. Lau Pui Sze.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
07:58aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : NOTICE ON COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION - US$450,000,000 Senio..
PU
11/27BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Discloseable transaction investment in the fund
PU
11/08BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement drawdown under the guaranteed medi..
PU
11/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 no..
PU
11/04BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the ten months ended 31 october 201..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : REDEMPTION NOTICE - US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capit..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : NOTICE OF LISTING - CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD. U.S.$3..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement - update of guaranteed medium term..
PU
10/30BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Inside information unaudited consolidated financial infor..
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7 296 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,90  CNY
Last Close Price 2,41  CNY
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bei Chen Zhong President & Executive Director
Song Ping Li Chairman
Wen Bin Deng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Bin Fan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wei Min Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.-5.63%1 037
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.98%41 936
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.56%37 715
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.08%32 153
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.55%30 831
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.26.89%25 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group