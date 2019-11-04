Beijing Capital Land : SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019
0
11/04/2019 | 05:00am EST
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2868)
SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached newsletter on property sales performance which contains certain operating data of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019 (the "Sales Performance"). The Sales Performance is also available on the website of the Company (www.bjcapitalland.com.cn). The Sales Performance has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Sales Performance is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.
Newsletter
(2868.HK)
November 2019
Stock Data
Share Price………….……..HK$2.71
52-week range HK$2.36 - HK$3.68
P/E (Trailing)…............
… 4.30 times
Market Capitalization...
HK$8.206bn
*Source: Bloomberg, as of 4/11/2019
Company Profile
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. ("BCL", stock code: 2868.HK) is one of the leading integrated property developers in China. Aspiring to be "the Most Valuable Comprehensive Property Developer" in
Sales Performance for October 2019
In October 2019, BCL achieved a total contracted sales area of approximately 483,000 sq.m., while the corresponding contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9.07 billion. As at the end of October 2019, BCL's cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 2,451,000 sq.m., an increase of 21.2% year-over-year, and the cumulative contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB60.15 billion, an increase of 25.2% year-over-year. As at the end of October 2019, cumulative subscription sales awaiting signing of official sales contracts amounted to approximately RMB1.21 billion.
China, the Company focuses on the following core business lines: Residential Property, Integrated Outlets, Urban Core Complex and Primary Land Development. It also actively pushes forward its expansion into innovative businesses including cultural and creative industrial
property development, high-tech industrial property development, and rental housing business. The Company differentiates itself from its peers through its fully integrated operations and the seamless coordination among all business lines, which helps to increase competitiveness. The Company focuses on three metropolitan areas of Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area and key tier-2 potential cities.
Annex: Sales Breakdown for October 2019
Contracted
Contracted
Sales Area
Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
( RMB million)
Beijing, Tianjin
111
2,960
and Shanghai
Other Regions
372
6,110
Total
483
9,070
Contracted
Contracted
Sales Area
Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
( RMB million)
Core Projects
410
7,100
Non-core Projects
73
1,970
Total
483
9,070
The Company is committed to its strategy of "achieving quality growth" and focuses on products for homeowners looking to upgrade as well as high turnover projects for rigid demand. Beijing Capital Group, one of Beijing's largest state-owned enterprises and under the direct supervision of the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, is the parent company of BCL.
Jan-Oct 2018
ChengduChongqing Hangzhou
Jan-Oct 2019
Shenyang
2%
2%
1% Australia
60,150
5%
2%
Kunshan
Others
48,050
10%
6%
Tianjin
12%
2,023 2,451
Shanghai
Beijing
13%
47%
Contracted Sales Area
Contracted Sales Amount
Breakdown of Contracted Sales Amount
('000 sq.m.)
(RMB million)
for Jan-Oct 2019
Due to uncertainties incurred in the calculation of the sales figures, discrepancies may exist between the information disclosed above and the periodic reports. Therefore, investors are advised to treat the information disclosed in this letter as periodic references only.
