BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.

(2868)
Beijing Capital Land : SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

11/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached newsletter on property sales performance which contains certain operating data of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019 (the "Sales Performance"). The Sales Performance is also available on the website of the Company (www.bjcapitalland.com.cn). The Sales Performance has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Sales Performance is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Capital Land Ltd.

Lee Sze Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive Directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive Directors.

Newsletter

(2868.HK)

November 2019

Stock Data

Share Price………….……..HK$2.71

52-week range HK$2.36 - HK$3.68

P/E (Trailing)…............

… 4.30 times

Market Capitalization...

HK$8.206bn

*Source: Bloomberg, as of 4/11/2019

Company Profile

Beijing Capital Land Ltd. ("BCL", stock code: 2868.HK) is one of the leading integrated property developers in China. Aspiring to be "the Most Valuable Comprehensive Property Developer" in

Sales Performance for October 2019

In October 2019, BCL achieved a total contracted sales area of approximately 483,000 sq.m., while the corresponding contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9.07 billion. As at the end of October 2019, BCL's cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 2,451,000 sq.m., an increase of 21.2% year-over-year, and the cumulative contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB60.15 billion, an increase of 25.2% year-over-year. As at the end of October 2019, cumulative subscription sales awaiting signing of official sales contracts amounted to approximately RMB1.21 billion.

China, the Company focuses on the following core business lines: Residential Property, Integrated Outlets, Urban Core Complex and Primary Land Development. It also actively pushes forward its expansion into innovative businesses including cultural and creative industrial

property development, high-tech industrial property development, and rental housing business. The Company differentiates itself from its peers through its fully integrated operations and the seamless coordination among all business lines, which helps to increase competitiveness. The Company focuses on three metropolitan areas of Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area and key tier-2 potential cities.

Annex: Sales Breakdown for October 2019

Contracted

Contracted

Sales Area

Sales Amount

('000 sq.m.)

( RMB million)

Beijing, Tianjin

111

2,960

and Shanghai

Other Regions

372

6,110

Total

483

9,070

Contracted

Contracted

Sales Area

Sales Amount

('000 sq.m.)

( RMB million)

Core Projects

410

7,100

Non-core Projects

73

1,970

Total

483

9,070

The Company is committed to its strategy of "achieving quality growth" and focuses on products for homeowners looking to upgrade as well as high turnover projects for rigid demand. Beijing Capital Group, one of Beijing's largest state-owned enterprises and under the direct supervision of the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, is the parent company of BCL.

Contact Us

Investor Relations Tel: +852 2869 3288

+8610 6652 3156 Email: ir@bjcapitalland.com.cn

Christensen China Limited

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Fax: +852 2117 0869

Email: bjcapitalland@christensenir.com

Jan-Oct 2018

ChengduChongqing Hangzhou

Jan-Oct 2019

Shenyang

2%

2%

1% Australia

60,150

5%

2%

Kunshan

Others

48,050

10%

6%

Tianjin

12%

2,023 2,451

Shanghai

Beijing

13%

47%

Contracted Sales Area

Contracted Sales Amount

Breakdown of Contracted Sales Amount

('000 sq.m.)

(RMB million)

for Jan-Oct 2019

Due to uncertainties incurred in the calculation of the sales figures, discrepancies may exist between the information disclosed above and the periodic reports. Therefore, investors are advised to treat the information disclosed in this letter as periodic references only.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:59:09 UTC
