Beijing Capital Land : SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached newsletter on property sales performance which contains certain operating data of the Group for the ten months ended 31 October 2019 (the "Sales Performance"). The Sales Performance is also available on the website of the Company (www.bjcapitalland.com.cn). The Sales Performance has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Sales Performance is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive Directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive Directors.