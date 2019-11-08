Beijing Capital Land : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.
0
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities and the guarantee referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offer of securities is to be made in the United States, Hong Kong or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2868)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE
AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME
BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.
Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the update of the Programme by the Issuer.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 November 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement to carry out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Securities in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$500,000,000 which is exempt from, and not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. The Drawdown Securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor and have the benefit of a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking given by Capital Group. The Drawdown Securities are denominated in U.S. dollars.
- 1 -
Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Drawdown Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors only and such permission is expected to become effective on 15 November 2019.
The completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied and the Subscription Agreement may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain events. As the Subscription Agreement may or may not be completed and the drawdown may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Issuer and the Company.
This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.
DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME BY THE ISSUER
Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the update of the Programme by the Issuer.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 November 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement to carry out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Securities in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$500,000,000 which is exempt from, and not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. The Drawdown Securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor and have the benefit of a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking to be given by Capital Group. The Drawdown Securities are denominated in U.S. dollars.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE NOTES
Issuer:
Central Plaza Development Ltd.
Guarantor:
International Financial Center Property Ltd.
Keepwell and Liquidity
Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd.
Support Deed and
Deed of Equity Interest
Purchase Undertaking
provider:
Joint Global Coordinators:
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,
Haitong International Securities Company Limited and China
CITIC Bank International Limited
- 2 -
Joint Bookrunners and
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,
Joint Lead Managers:
Haitong International Securities Company Limited, China CITIC
Bank International Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Nomura
International (Hong Kong) Limited, China Everbright Bank
Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, Silk Road International Capital
Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch,
ICBC International Securities Limited, China International
Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CLSA
Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CMB
International Capital Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
and China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited
Issue Currency:
U.S. dollars
Issue Size:
U.S.$500,000,000
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount
Pricing Date:
7 November 2019
Issue Date:
14 November 2019
Maturity Date:
Not applicable
Distribution
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Drawdown Securities (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Drawdown Securities confer a right to distribution (each a "Distribution") accrued from 14 November 2019 at the Distribution Rate defined below. Subject to the Terms and Conditions, Distribution shall be payable on the Drawdown Securities semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments on 14 May and 14 November of each year (each, a "Distribution Payment Date").
Distribution Rate
Subject to any increase pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, the rate of distribution (the "Distribution Rate") applicable to the Drawdown Securities shall be:
in respect of the period from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, 14 November 2024 (the "First Call Date"), 5.75 per cent. per annum (the "Initial Distribution Rate"); and
in respect of the period (A) from, and including, the First Call Date to, but excluding, the Reset Date falling immediately after the First Call Date, and (B) from, and including, each Reset Date falling after the First Call Date to, but excluding, the immediately following Reset Date, the Relevant Reset Distribution Rate.
- 3 -
Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, a Breach of Covenants Event, a Relevant Indebtedness Default Event or a BCG Keepwell Securities Dividend Stopper Breach Event (each as defined in the Terms and Conditions and each a "Step-upEvent"), unless (x) an irrevocable notice to redeem the Securities has been given to Securityholders by the Issuer pursuant to the Terms and Conditions by the 30th day following the occurrence of the relevant Step-up Event or (y) in the case of a Step-up Event other than a Change of Control, such Step-up Event is remedied by the 30th day following the occurrence of such Step-up Event, the Distribution Rate will increase by 4.00 per cent. with effect from
the next Distribution Payment Date or (b) if the date on which the relevant Step-up Event occurs is prior to the most recent preceding Distribution Payment Date, such Distribution Payment Date provided that the maximum aggregate increase in the relevant Distribution Rate shall not exceed 4.00 per cent and the Distribution Rate in any case shall not exceed the Maximum Distribution Rate (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).
The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Drawdown Securities for refinancing of the mid-term or long-term offshore indebtedness due within one year.
Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Drawdown Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors only and such permission is expected to become effective on 15 November 2019.
The completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied and the Subscription Agreement may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain events. As the Subscription Agreement may or may not be completed and the drawdown may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Issuer and the Company.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:
"Board"
the board of directors
"Capital Group"
Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the
PRC with limited liability
"Company"
Beijing Capital Land Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in
the PRC with limited liability and whose H shares (stock code:
2868) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Deed of Equity Interest
the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking entered into
Purchase Undertaking"
between the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Trustee
on 31 October 2019
- 4 -
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"Drawdown Securities"
the subordinated guaranteed perpetual securities offered and
issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the Guarantor pursuant to
a drawdown under the Programme
"Guarantor"
International Financial Center Property Ltd., a company
incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which is wholly-owned
by the Company
"Hong Kong"
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Issuer"
Central Plaza Development Ltd., a company incorporated with
limited liability in British Virgin Islands, which is wholly-owned
by the Company
"Joint Lead Managers"
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,
Haitong International Securities Company Limited, China CITIC
Bank International Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Nomura
International (Hong Kong) Limited, China Everbright Bank
Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, Silk Road International Capital
Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch,
ICBC International Securities Limited, China International
Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CLSA
Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CMB
International Capital Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
and China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited
"Keepwell and Liquidity
the keepwell and liquidity support deed entered into between
Support Deed"
the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Trustee on 31
October 2019
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this
a n n o u n c e m e n t , e x c l u d i n g H o n g K o n g , M a c a u S p e c i a l
Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
"Programme"
guaranteed medium term note and perpetual securities
programme updated and upsized by U.S.$1,000,000,000 to
U.S.$3,000,000,000 by the Issuer on 31 October 2019
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Subscription Agreement" the subscription agreement dated 7 November 2019 entered into between the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers in relation to the Drawdown Securities
- 5 -
"Trustee"
Citicorp International Limited as trustee of notes and securities
offered and issued under the Programme
"United States"
the United States of America
"U.S. Securities Act"
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended
"U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars"
United States Dollars, the lawful currency of the United States
By order of the Board
Beijing Capital Land Ltd.
Lee Sze Wai
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 8 November 2019
The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non- executive director, and Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive directors.
Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:04 UTC