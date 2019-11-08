Beijing Capital Land : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE

AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME

BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the update of the Programme by the Issuer.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 November 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement to carry out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Securities in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$500,000,000 which is exempt from, and not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. The Drawdown Securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor and have the benefit of a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking given by Capital Group. The Drawdown Securities are denominated in U.S. dollars.