Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Capital Land Ltd.    2868   CNE100000239

BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.

(2868)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beijing Capital Land : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities and the guarantee referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offer of securities is to be made in the United States, Hong Kong or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE

AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME

BY CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD.

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the update of the Programme by the Issuer.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 November 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement to carry out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Securities in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$500,000,000 which is exempt from, and not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. The Drawdown Securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor and have the benefit of a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking given by Capital Group. The Drawdown Securities are denominated in U.S. dollars.

- 1 -

Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Drawdown Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors only and such permission is expected to become effective on 15 November 2019.

The completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied and the Subscription Agreement may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain events. As the Subscription Agreement may or may not be completed and the drawdown may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Issuer and the Company.

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

DRAWDOWN UNDER THE GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME BY THE ISSUER

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 October 2019 in relation to the update of the Programme by the Issuer.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 7 November 2019, the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers entered into the Subscription Agreement to carry out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Securities in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$500,000,000 which is exempt from, and not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. The Drawdown Securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor and have the benefit of a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed and a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking to be given by Capital Group. The Drawdown Securities are denominated in U.S. dollars.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE NOTES

Issuer:

Central Plaza Development Ltd.

Guarantor:

International Financial Center Property Ltd.

Keepwell and Liquidity

Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd.

Support Deed and

Deed of Equity Interest

Purchase Undertaking

provider:

Joint Global Coordinators:

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,

Haitong International Securities Company Limited and China

CITIC Bank International Limited

- 2 -

Joint Bookrunners and

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,

Joint Lead Managers:

Haitong International Securities Company Limited, China CITIC

Bank International Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Nomura

International (Hong Kong) Limited, China Everbright Bank

Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, Silk Road International Capital

Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch,

ICBC International Securities Limited, China International

Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CLSA

Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CMB

International Capital Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

and China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited

Issue Currency:

U.S. dollars

Issue Size:

U.S.$500,000,000

Issue Price:

100.00 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount

Pricing Date:

7 November 2019

Issue Date:

14 November 2019

Maturity Date:

Not applicable

Distribution

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Drawdown Securities (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Drawdown Securities confer a right to distribution (each a "Distribution") accrued from 14 November 2019 at the Distribution Rate defined below. Subject to the Terms and Conditions, Distribution shall be payable on the Drawdown Securities semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments on 14 May and 14 November of each year (each, a "Distribution Payment Date").

Distribution Rate

Subject to any increase pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, the rate of distribution (the "Distribution Rate") applicable to the Drawdown Securities shall be:

  1. in respect of the period from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, 14 November 2024 (the "First Call Date"), 5.75 per cent. per annum (the "Initial Distribution Rate"); and
  2. in respect of the period (A) from, and including, the First Call Date to, but excluding, the Reset Date falling immediately after the First Call Date, and (B) from, and including, each Reset Date falling after the First Call Date to, but excluding, the immediately following Reset Date, the Relevant Reset Distribution Rate.

- 3 -

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, a Breach of Covenants Event, a Relevant Indebtedness Default Event or a BCG Keepwell Securities Dividend Stopper Breach Event (each as defined in the Terms and Conditions and each a "Step-upEvent"), unless (x) an irrevocable notice to redeem the Securities has been given to Securityholders by the Issuer pursuant to the Terms and Conditions by the 30th day following the occurrence of the relevant Step-up Event or (y) in the case of a Step-up Event other than a Change of Control, such Step-up Event is remedied by the 30th day following the occurrence of such Step-up Event, the Distribution Rate will increase by 4.00 per cent. with effect from

  1. the next Distribution Payment Date or (b) if the date on which the relevant Step-up Event occurs is prior to the most recent preceding Distribution Payment Date, such Distribution Payment Date provided that the maximum aggregate increase in the relevant Distribution Rate shall not exceed 4.00 per cent and the Distribution Rate in any case shall not exceed the Maximum Distribution Rate (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).

The Issuer currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Drawdown Securities for refinancing of the mid-term or long-term offshore indebtedness due within one year.

Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Drawdown Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors only and such permission is expected to become effective on 15 November 2019.

The completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent which may or may not be satisfied and the Subscription Agreement may be terminated upon the occurrence of certain events. As the Subscription Agreement may or may not be completed and the drawdown may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Issuer and the Company.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of directors

"Capital Group"

Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the

PRC with limited liability

"Company"

Beijing Capital Land Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in

the PRC with limited liability and whose H shares (stock code:

2868) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Deed of Equity Interest

the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking entered into

Purchase Undertaking"

between the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Trustee

on 31 October 2019

- 4 -

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Drawdown Securities"

the subordinated guaranteed perpetual securities offered and

issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the Guarantor pursuant to

a drawdown under the Programme

"Guarantor"

International Financial Center Property Ltd., a company

incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which is wholly-owned

by the Company

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Issuer"

Central Plaza Development Ltd., a company incorporated with

limited liability in British Virgin Islands, which is wholly-owned

by the Company

"Joint Lead Managers"

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,

Haitong International Securities Company Limited, China CITIC

Bank International Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Nomura

International (Hong Kong) Limited, China Everbright Bank

Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, Silk Road International Capital

Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch,

ICBC International Securities Limited, China International

Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CLSA

Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, CMB

International Capital Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

and China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited

"Keepwell and Liquidity

the keepwell and liquidity support deed entered into between

Support Deed"

the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Trustee on 31

October 2019

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this

a n n o u n c e m e n t , e x c l u d i n g H o n g K o n g , M a c a u S p e c i a l

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Programme"

guaranteed medium term note and perpetual securities

programme updated and upsized by U.S.$1,000,000,000 to

U.S.$3,000,000,000 by the Issuer on 31 October 2019

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subscription Agreement" the subscription agreement dated 7 November 2019 entered into between the Issuer, the Guarantor, Capital Group and the Joint Lead Managers in relation to the Drawdown Securities

- 5 -

"Trustee"

Citicorp International Limited as trustee of notes and securities

offered and issued under the Programme

"United States"

the United States of America

"U.S. Securities Act"

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"U.S.$" or "U.S. dollars"

United States Dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

By order of the Board

Beijing Capital Land Ltd.

Lee Sze Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Li Xiaobin, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive directors, Mr. Su Jian who is the non- executive director, and Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive directors.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
09:45aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement drawdown under the guaranteed medi..
PU
11/05BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 no..
PU
11/04BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Sales performance for the ten months ended 31 october 201..
PU
11/01BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : REDEMPTION NOTICE - US$450,000,000 Senior Perpetual Capit..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : NOTICE OF LISTING - CENTRAL PLAZA DEVELOPMENT LTD. U.S.$3..
PU
10/31BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement - update of guaranteed medium term..
PU
10/30BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Inside information unaudited consolidated financial infor..
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be he..
PU
10/21BEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Potential major and connected transaction disposal of 50%..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,60%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7 363 M
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,90  CNY
Last Close Price 2,43  CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bei Chen Zhong President & Executive Director
Song Ping Li Chairman
Wen Bin Deng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Bin Fan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wei Min Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD.-4.23%1 053
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.08%44 926
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.43%38 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.08%31 991
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.12%31 898
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.25.16%26 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group