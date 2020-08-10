Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING 0 08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1858) ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING Reference is made to the circular of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 24 July 2020 (the "Circular"), the notice of the EGM dated 24 July 2020, the notice of class meeting for holders of Domestic Shares dated 24 July 2020 and the notice of class meeting for holders of H Shares dated 24 July 2020 (collectively, the "Notices"). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notices. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS The EGM, Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (collectively, the "Meetings") of the Company were held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively on Monday, 10 August 2020 at No. 10 Xinmi Xi Er Road, Southern District of Tongzhou Economic Development Zone, Tonghou District, Beijing, the PRC. The Meetings were convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meetings were conducted by a registered poll onsite. Wuyige Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting. The convening of the Meetings was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company. For identification purposes only - 1 - The total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 345,852,000 Shares, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the EGM. The total number of issued Domestic Shares of the Company as at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was 250,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Domestic Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. The total number of issued H Shares of the Company as at the date of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting was 95,852,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the H Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the Meetings. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there was no restriction on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolution at the Meetings. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the Meetings and abstain from voting in favor as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Meetings. Details about the attendance of the shareholders and their authorized proxies at the Meetings are set out as follows: Number of Total Percentage number of of the total shareholders the Domestic number of and authorized Shares/H Domestic proxies Shares Shares/ attending held by the H Shares of Class of Shares the Meetings attendees the Company The EGM Domestic Shares 2 209,133,335 60.47% H Shares 1 30,378,566 8.78% The Domestic Domestic Shares 2 209,133,335 83.65% Shareholders' Class Meeting The H Shareholders' H Shares 1 36,494,316 38.07% Class Meeting - 2 - POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM The results of the poll conducted at the EGM were as follows: Number of votes & percentage of Special resolutions the total voting shares at the EGM (%) For Against Abstained 1. proposal of the A Share Offering (a) Class of Shares to be issued 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (b) Nominal value of Shares 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (c) Number of A Shares to be issued 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (d) Pricing methodology 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (e) Method of issue 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (f) Target of subscribers 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (g) Form of underwriting 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (h) Place of listing 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) (i) Valid period of the resolution 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 2. proposal on the use of proceeds from 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 the Company's A Share Offering and (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) feasibility analysis As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 3. proposal on distribution of accumulated 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 profits before the A Share Offering (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. - 3 - Number of votes & percentage of Special resolutions the total voting shares at the EGM (%) For Against Abstained 4. proposal on granting authorization 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) representatives to fully handle the specific matters in relation to the A Share Offering As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 5. proposed amendments to the Articles of 237,677,151 1,834,750 0 Association (99.23%) (0.77%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. Number of votes & percentage of Ordinary resolutions the total voting shares at the EGM (%) For Against Abstained 6. proposal on undertakings in connection 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 with the matters about the A Share (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) Offering and corresponding restrictive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 7. proposal on the analysis on remedying 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 the impacts of the dilution of current (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) return as a result of the A Share Offering and the responsive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 8. proposal on the three-year shareholder 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 dividend return plan after the A Share (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) Offering As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 9. rules of procedures of the general 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 meetings (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 4 - Number of votes & percentage of Ordinary resolutions the total voting shares at the EGM (%) For Against Abstained 10. rules of procedures of the Board 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 meetings (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 11. management measures for use of 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 proceeds (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 12. management measures for information 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 disclosure matters (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 13. management measures for provision of 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 external guarantees (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 14. working systems for independent 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 directors (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 15. measures for administration of related 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 party transactions (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 16. management system for regulating fund 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 transactions between related parties (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 17. investor relations management system 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 5 - Number of votes & percentage of Ordinary resolutions the total voting shares at the EGM (%) For Against Abstained 18. external investment management system 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 19. implementing rules of the cumulative 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 voting system (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 20. internal control system 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 21. internal audit system 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 22. rules of procedures of the meeting of 237,745,401 1,766,500 0 Supervisory Committee (99.26%) (0.74%) (0%) As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 6 - POLL RESULTS OF THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING The results of the poll conducted at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting were as follows: Number of votes & percentage of the total voting shares at the Special resolutions Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 1. proposal of the A Share Offering (a) Class of Shares to be issued 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (b) Nominal value of Shares 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (c) Number of A Shares to be issued 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (d) Pricing methodology 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (e) Method of issue 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (f) Target of subscribers 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (g) Form of underwriting 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (h) Place of listing 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) (i) Valid period of the resolution 209,133,335 0 0 (100%) (0%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 2. proposal on the use of proceeds from 209,133,335 0 0 the Company's A Share Offering and (100%) (0%) (0%) feasibility analysis As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 3. proposal on distribution of accumulated 209,133,335 0 0 profits before the A Share Offering (100%) (0%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. - 7 - Number of votes & percentage of the total voting shares at the Special resolutions Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 4. proposal on granting authorization 209,133,335 0 0 t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d (100%) (0%) (0%) representatives to fully handle the specific matters in relation to the A Share Offering As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 5. proposed amendments to the Articles of 209,133,335 0 0 Association (100%) (0%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. Number of votes & percentage of the total voting shares at the Ordinary resolutions Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 6. proposal on undertakings in connection 209,133,335 0 0 with the matters about the A Share (100%) (0%) (0%) Offering and corresponding restrictive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 7. proposal on the analysis on remedying 209,133,335 0 0 the impacts of the dilution of current (100%) (0%) (0%) return as a result of the A Share Offering and the responsive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 8. proposal on the three-year shareholder 209,133,335 0 0 dividend return plan after the A Share (100%) (0%) (0%) Offering As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 8 - POLL RESULTS OF THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING The results of the poll conducted at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting were as follows: Number of votes & percentage of Special resolutions the total voting shares at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 1. proposal of the A Share Offering (a) Class of Shares to be issued 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (b) Nominal value of Shares 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (c) Number of A Shares to be issued 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (d) Pricing methodology 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (e) Method of issue 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (f) Target of subscribers 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (g) Form of underwriting 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (h) Place of listing 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) (i) Valid period of the resolution 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 2. proposal on the use of proceeds from 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 the Company's A Share Offering and (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) feasibility analysis As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 3. proposal on distribution of accumulated 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 profits before the A Share Offering (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. - 9 - Number of votes & percentage of Special resolutions the total voting shares at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 4. proposal on granting authorization 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) representatives to fully handle the specific matters in relation to the A Share Offering As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. 5. proposed amendments to the Articles of 34,659,566 1,834,750 0 Association (94.97%) (5.03%) (0%) As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution. Number of votes & Percentage of Ordinary resolutions the total voting shares at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%) For Against Abstained 6. proposal on undertakings in connection 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 with the matters about the A Share (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) Offering and corresponding restrictive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 7. proposal on the analysis on remedying 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 the impacts of the dilution of current (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) return as a result of the A Share Offering and the responsive measures As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 8. proposal on the three-year shareholder 34,727,816 1,766,500 0 dividend return plan after the A Share (95.16%) (4.84%) (0%) Offering As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. - 10 - For the full text of the proposals, please refer to the Circular of the Company dated 24 July 2020. By order of the Board Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* Shi Chunbao Chairman Beijing, the PRC, 10 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Xie Feng Bao; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wang Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Ho Wai Ip and Mr. Weng Jie. For identification purposes only - 11 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDI 10:29a BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Announcement on poll results of the egm, .. PU 08/02 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Election of employee representative super.. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the Domestic Shareholders'.. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the H Shareholders' Class .. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General .. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the Domestic Shareholders'.. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the H Shareholders' Class .. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Notice of the h shareholders' class meeti.. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General .. PU 07/24 BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Notice of the domestic shareholders' clas.. PU