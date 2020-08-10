Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.    1858   CNE100001TP1

BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

(1858)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM, DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 24 July 2020 (the "Circular"), the notice of the EGM dated 24 July 2020, the notice of class meeting for holders of Domestic Shares dated 24 July 2020 and the notice of class meeting for holders of H Shares dated 24 July 2020 (collectively, the "Notices"). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notices.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS

The EGM, Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting and the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (collectively, the "Meetings") of the Company were held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively on Monday, 10 August 2020 at No. 10 Xinmi Xi Er Road, Southern District of Tongzhou Economic Development Zone, Tonghou District, Beijing, the PRC.

The Meetings were convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meetings were conducted by a registered poll onsite. Wuyige Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting.

The convening of the Meetings was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM was 345,852,000 Shares, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the EGM. The total number of issued Domestic Shares of the Company as at the date of the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting was 250,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Domestic Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. The total number of issued H Shares of the Company as at the date of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting was 95,852,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the H Shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.

No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the Meetings.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there was no restriction on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolution at the Meetings. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the Meetings and abstain from voting in favor as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Meetings.

Details about the attendance of the shareholders and their authorized proxies at the Meetings are set out as follows:

Number of

Total

Percentage

number of

of the total

shareholders

the Domestic

number of

and authorized

Shares/H

Domestic

proxies

Shares

Shares/

attending

held by the

H Shares of

Class of Shares

the Meetings

attendees

the Company

The EGM

Domestic Shares

2

209,133,335

60.47%

H Shares

1

30,378,566

8.78%

The Domestic

Domestic Shares

2

209,133,335

83.65%

Shareholders'

Class Meeting

The H Shareholders'

H Shares

1

36,494,316

38.07%

Class Meeting

- 2 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The results of the poll conducted at the EGM were as follows:

Number of votes & percentage of

Special resolutions

the total voting shares at the EGM (%)

For

Against

Abstained

1. proposal of the A Share Offering

(a) Class of Shares to be issued

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(b) Nominal value of Shares

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(c) Number of A Shares to be issued

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(d) Pricing methodology

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(e) Method of issue

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(f) Target of subscribers

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(g) Form of underwriting

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(h) Place of listing

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

(i) Valid period of the resolution

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2.

proposal on the use of proceeds from

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

the Company's A Share Offering and

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

feasibility analysis

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

3.

proposal on distribution of accumulated

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

profits before the A Share Offering

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

- 3 -

Number of votes & percentage of

Special resolutions

the total voting shares at the EGM (%)

For

Against

Abstained

4.

proposal on granting authorization

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

representatives to fully handle the

specific matters in relation to the A

Share Offering

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

5.

proposed amendments to the Articles of

237,677,151

1,834,750

0

Association

(99.23%)

(0.77%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

Number of votes & percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

the total voting shares at the EGM (%)

For

Against

Abstained

6.

proposal on undertakings in connection

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

with the matters about the A Share

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

Offering and corresponding restrictive

measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

proposal on the analysis on remedying

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

the impacts of the dilution of current

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

return as a result of the A Share

Offering and the responsive measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8.

proposal on the three-year shareholder

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

dividend return plan after the A Share

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

Offering

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

9.

rules of procedures of the general

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

meetings

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 4 -

Number of votes & percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

the total voting shares at the EGM (%)

For

Against

Abstained

10.

rules of procedures of the Board

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

meetings

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

11.

management measures for use of

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

proceeds

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

12.

management measures for information

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

disclosure matters

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

13.

management measures for provision of

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

external guarantees

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

14.

working systems for independent

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

directors

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

15.

measures for administration of related

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

party transactions

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

16.

management system for regulating fund

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

transactions between related parties

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

17.

investor relations management system

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 5 -

Number of votes & percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

the total voting shares at the EGM (%)

For

Against

Abstained

18.

external investment management system

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

19.

implementing rules of the cumulative

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

voting system

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

20.

internal control system

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

21.

internal audit system

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

22.

rules of procedures of the meeting of

237,745,401

1,766,500

0

Supervisory Committee

(99.26%)

(0.74%)

(0%)

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 6 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

The results of the poll conducted at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting were as follows:

Number of votes & percentage of

the total voting shares at the

Special resolutions

Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting

(%)

For

Against

Abstained

1. proposal of the A Share Offering

(a) Class of Shares to be issued

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(b) Nominal value of Shares

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(c) Number of A Shares to be issued

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(d) Pricing methodology

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(e) Method of issue

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(f) Target of subscribers

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(g) Form of underwriting

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(h) Place of listing

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

(i) Valid period of the resolution

209,133,335

0

0

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2.

proposal on the use of proceeds from

209,133,335

0

0

the Company's A Share Offering and

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

feasibility analysis

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

3.

proposal on distribution of accumulated

209,133,335

0

0

profits before the A Share Offering

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

- 7 -

Number of votes & percentage of

the total voting shares at the

Special resolutions

Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting

(%)

For

Against

Abstained

4.

proposal on granting authorization

209,133,335

0

0

t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

representatives to fully handle the

specific matters in relation to the A

Share Offering

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

5.

proposed amendments to the Articles of

209,133,335

0

0

Association

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

Number of votes & percentage of

the total voting shares at the

Ordinary resolutions

Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting

(%)

For

Against

Abstained

6.

proposal on undertakings in connection

209,133,335

0

0

with the matters about the A Share

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

Offering and corresponding restrictive

measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

proposal on the analysis on remedying

209,133,335

0

0

the impacts of the dilution of current

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

return as a result of the A Share

Offering and the responsive measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8.

proposal on the three-year shareholder

209,133,335

0

0

dividend return plan after the A Share

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

Offering

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 8 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

The results of the poll conducted at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting were as follows:

Number of votes & percentage of

Special resolutions

the total voting shares at the

H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%)

For

Against

Abstained

1. proposal of the A Share Offering

(a) Class of Shares to be issued

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(b) Nominal value of Shares

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(c) Number of A Shares to be issued

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(d) Pricing methodology

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(e) Method of issue

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(f) Target of subscribers

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(g) Form of underwriting

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(h) Place of listing

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

(i) Valid period of the resolution

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

2.

proposal on the use of proceeds from

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

the Company's A Share Offering and

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

feasibility analysis

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

3.

proposal on distribution of accumulated

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

profits before the A Share Offering

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

- 9 -

Number of votes & percentage of

Special resolutions

the total voting shares at the

H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%)

For

Against

Abstained

4.

proposal on granting authorization

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

t o t h e B o a r d a n d i t s a u t h o r i z e d

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

representatives to fully handle the

specific matters in relation to the A

Share Offering

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

5.

proposed amendments to the Articles of

34,659,566

1,834,750

0

Association

(94.97%)

(5.03%)

(0%)

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the

resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

Number of votes & Percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

the total voting shares at the

H Shareholders' Class Meeting (%)

For

Against

Abstained

6.

proposal on undertakings in connection

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

with the matters about the A Share

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

Offering and corresponding restrictive

measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

proposal on the analysis on remedying

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

the impacts of the dilution of current

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

return as a result of the A Share

Offering and the responsive measures

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

8.

proposal on the three-year shareholder

34,727,816

1,766,500

0

dividend return plan after the A Share

(95.16%)

(4.84%)

(0%)

Offering

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

- 10 -

For the full text of the proposals, please refer to the Circular of the Company dated 24 July 2020.

By order of the Board

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

Shi Chunbao

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Xie Feng Bao; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wang Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Ho Wai Ip and Mr. Weng Jie.

  • For identification purposes only

- 11 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDI
10:29aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Announcement on poll results of the egm, ..
PU
08/02BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Election of employee representative super..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the Domestic Shareholders'..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the H Shareholders' Class ..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General ..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the Domestic Shareholders'..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the H Shareholders' Class ..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Notice of the h shareholders' class meeti..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General ..
PU
07/24BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Notice of the domestic shareholders' clas..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 941 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 281 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,6x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 13 120 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 889
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,07 CNY
Last Close Price 38,65 CNY
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Bao Shi Chairman, GM, Director-Sales & Marketing
Yu Mei Li Chief Financial Officer
Shu Jun Yue Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Xiao Bo Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lan Lan Zhang Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Personnel Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.134.46%1 919
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.76%71 944
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-13.72%18 039
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.104.80%4 008
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-0.95%3 903
AK MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED142.60%3 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group