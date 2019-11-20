Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.    1858   CNE100001TP1

BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

(1858)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 27 September 2019 issued to the shareholders of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

The extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meeting was conducted by a registered poll onsite. Wuyige Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting.

The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the Meeting was 138,340,800 shares, of which the domestic shares (the "Domestic Shares") and the H shares (the "H Shares") were 100,000,000 shares and 38,340,800 shares, respectively, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.

No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the Meeting.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there was no restriction on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the Meeting.

Details about the attendance of the shareholders and their authorized proxies at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the Meeting

2

Of which:

Number of holders of Domestic Shares

1

Number of holders of H Shares

1

Total number of the voting shares held by the attendees

92,449,327

Of which:

Total number of shares held by holders of Domestic Shares

87,653,334

Total number of shares held by holders of H Shares

4,795,993

Percentage of the total number of voting shares of the Company

66.83%

Of which: Percentage of the shares held by holders of Domestic Shares to the

total number of voting shares of the Company

63.36%

Percentage of the shares held by holders of H Shares to the total

number of voting shares of the Company

3.47%

- 2 -

CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSAL

The voting results in respect of the proposal at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Number of votes & Percentage of the

Ordinary resolutions

total voting shares at the Meeting (%)

For

Against

Abstained

1.

to consider and approve the distribution of the

91,658,927

790,400

0

Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its

(99.15%)

(0.85%)

(0%)

total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as an ordinary resolution.

For the full text of proposal, please refer to the Circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019 for the Meeting.

By order of the Board

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

Shi Chunbao

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Wang Jianliang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yiming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Tong Xiaobo and Mr. Ho Wai Ip.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDI
04:35aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Announcement on poll results of the extra..
PU
10/31BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Voluntary announcement co-operation and d..
PU
10/15BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRU : Discloseable transaction acquisition of l..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Clarification announcement relating to the i..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Announcement on (1) poll results of the 2016..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Information on the Payment of 2016 Final Div..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Announcement on (1) Poll Results of the 2016..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Annual Report for the Year 2016 Report of th..
PU
2017BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MDICL INSTR : Clarification Announcement in Respect of Cha..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Finance 2019 486 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 34,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,47x
EV / Sales2020 6,92x
Capitalization 6 849 M
Chart BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,23  CNY
Last Close Price 49,51  CNY
Spread / Highest target -41,0%
Spread / Average Target -41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Bao Shi Chairman, GM, Director-Sales & Marketing
Yu Mei Li Chief Financial Officer
Shu Jun Yue Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Yi Ming Lin Non-Executive Director
Xiao Bo Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.170.34%975
STRYKER CORPORATION32.13%76 774
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC13.59%18 953
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.8.71%3 737
GLAUKOS CORPORATION9.47%2 271
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.51.60%1 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group