Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST
北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1858)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 27 September 2019 issued to the shareholders of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.
CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING
The extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.
The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meeting was conducted by a registered poll onsite. Wuyige Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting.
The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company.
The total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the Meeting was 138,340,800 shares, of which the domestic shares (the "Domestic Shares") and the H shares (the "H Shares") were 100,000,000 shares and 38,340,800 shares, respectively, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.
No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the Meeting.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there was no restriction on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the Meeting.
Details about the attendance of the shareholders and their authorized proxies at the Meeting are set out as follows:
Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the Meeting
2
Of which:
Number of holders of Domestic Shares
1
Number of holders of H Shares
1
Total number of the voting shares held by the attendees
92,449,327
Of which:
Total number of shares held by holders of Domestic Shares
87,653,334
Total number of shares held by holders of H Shares
4,795,993
Percentage of the total number of voting shares of the Company
66.83%
Of which: Percentage of the shares held by holders of Domestic Shares to the
total number of voting shares of the Company
63.36%
Percentage of the shares held by holders of H Shares to the total
number of voting shares of the Company
3.47%
CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSAL
The voting results in respect of the proposal at the Meeting are set out as follows:
Number of votes & Percentage of the
Ordinary resolutions
total voting shares at the Meeting (%)
For
Against
Abstained
1.
to consider and approve the distribution of the
91,658,927
790,400
0
Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its
(99.15%)
(0.85%)
(0%)
total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
passed as an ordinary resolution.
For the full text of proposal, please refer to the Circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019 for the Meeting.
By order of the Board
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
Shi Chunbao
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC, 20 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Wang Jianliang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yiming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Tong Xiaobo and Mr. Ho Wai Ip.
