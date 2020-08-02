Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Log in
BEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

(1858)
ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

08/02/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") announces that, at the employee representative meeting of the Company (the "Employee Representative Meeting") held on 30 July 2020, Mr. Wei Zhangli ("Mr. Wei") and Ms. Zhang Lanlan ("Ms. Zhang") were elected as employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee"), and will jointly form the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee with the shareholder representative supervisor(s) of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee to be elected at 2020 fourth extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

Election of Employee Representative Supervisors

Mr. Wei and Ms. Zhang were elected as employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee at the Employee Representative Meeting. Mr. Wei and Ms. Zhang will officially assume office when the resolution on election of supervisor(s) of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee is considered and approved at the EGM, at which the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee will be established, with a term of office expiring when the term of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee (three years) ends. Ms. Zhang is currently an employee representative supervisor of the Company. Ms. Zhang and Mr. Wei shall be eligible for re-election upon the expiry of their terms of office. Ms. Zhang and Mr. Wei will receive remuneration from the Company in their capacity as employees, but will not receive any remuneration in their capacity as employee representative supervisors of the Company.

The biographical details of the above-mentioned employee representative supervisors of the Company are set out below:

Mr. Wei, aged 40, has been the manager of the quality management department of the Company since December 2015. Mr. Wei joined the Company in October 1998 as a workshop worker studying at the production process post of the workshop. From August 2000 to May

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

2012, Mr. Wei successively served as an assistant, workshop head, vice-director and director of the production department of the Company. From June 2012 to November 2015, Mr. Wei worked as the director of the procurement department of the Company. Mr. Wei graduated from China Science and Technology Operation and Management College (中國科技經營管理 學院) in July 2000, majoring in corporate management. Mr. Wei also graduated from Beijing Institute of Technology (北京理工大學) in January 2018, majoring in business management.

Ms. Zhang, aged 31, has been working as the chief personnel officer (行政人事專員) of the department of administration of the Company since 2011. Ms. Zhang worked in the finance department of Beijing Chunlizhengda Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (北京市春立正 達科技開發有限公司, the predecessor of the Company) from January 2008 to September 2010. Ms. Zhang has been the employee representative supervisor of the Company since 17 September 2010, responsible for supervising the compliance of our Company. Ms. Zhang graduated from Vocational Skills Education Center of Yi County (易縣職業技術教育中心), a secondary vocational school, majoring in microcomputer in June 2007. From February 2010 to January 2015, Ms. Zhang studied international economics and trading at Renmin University of China (中國人民大學), and obtained a bachelor degree in economics.

Save as disclosed above, each of Ms. Zhang and Mr. Wei does not: (1) have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (within the meaning of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company; (2) have any interests or deemed to have any interests in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong; (3) hold any directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (4) hold any position with the Company or its subsidiaries.

Save as the above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in connection with the election of employee representative supervisors of the Company which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

Shi Chunbao

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Xie Feng Bao; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wang Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Ho Wai Ip and Mr. Weng Jie.

Disclaimer

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:11:14 UTC
