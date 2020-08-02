Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") announces that, at the employee representative meeting of the Company (the "Employee Representative Meeting") held on 30 July 2020, Mr. Wei Zhangli ("Mr. Wei") and Ms. Zhang Lanlan ("Ms. Zhang") were elected as employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee"), and will jointly form the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee with the shareholder representative supervisor(s) of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee to be elected at 2020 fourth extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

Election of Employee Representative Supervisors

Mr. Wei and Ms. Zhang were elected as employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee at the Employee Representative Meeting. Mr. Wei and Ms. Zhang will officially assume office when the resolution on election of supervisor(s) of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee is considered and approved at the EGM, at which the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee will be established, with a term of office expiring when the term of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee (three years) ends. Ms. Zhang is currently an employee representative supervisor of the Company. Ms. Zhang and Mr. Wei shall be eligible for re-election upon the expiry of their terms of office. Ms. Zhang and Mr. Wei will receive remuneration from the Company in their capacity as employees, but will not receive any remuneration in their capacity as employee representative supervisors of the Company.

The biographical details of the above-mentioned employee representative supervisors of the Company are set out below:

Mr. Wei, aged 40, has been the manager of the quality management department of the Company since December 2015. Mr. Wei joined the Company in October 1998 as a workshop worker studying at the production process post of the workshop. From August 2000 to May