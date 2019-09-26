Log in
Beijing Enterprises : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019

09/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 392)

27th September, 2019

Dear Shareholder (Note 1),

Notice of publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Interim Report")

The Interim Report of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, is now available on the website of the Company at www.behl.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Interim Report by clicking the "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website or by searching under "Listed Company Information" on the Stock Exchange's website.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of Corporate Communications

of the Company. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications electronically for any reason, the Company or the Registrar will, upon your request, send the relevant Corporate Communications in printed form to you free of charge as soon as possible.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Tam Chun Fai

Executive Director

Notes:

  1. This letter is being sent to the registered shareholders of the Company who have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving the printed forms.
  2. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to its annual reports, interim reports, notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

BEHL - Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 67 126 M
EBIT 2019 4 266 M
Net income 2019 8 230 M
Debt 2019 44 170 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 5,52x
P/E ratio 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 45 434 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 48,68  HKD
Last Close Price 36,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Bo Hou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Fai Tam CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
E. Meng Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Jie Si Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Hao Jiang Vice Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.36%5 796
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP6.78%26 108
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD8.09%19 668
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION23.40%13 509
TOKYO GAS CO LTD3.35%11 653
APA GROUP37.29%9 354
