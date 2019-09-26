Beijing Enterprises : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 392)

27 September 2019

Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we are writing to seek your election in relation to the following matters regarding the corporate communication ("Corporate Communication") of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be dispatched in the future.

Corporate Communication includes any document to be issued by us for your information or action, including but not limited to:

an annual report; an interim report; a notice of meeting; a listing document; and a circular.

You may choose:

to read the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website (" Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive a printed English version only; or to receive a printed Chinese version only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication of the Company.

For the purpose of environmental protection and cost saving, we recommend you to take advantage of selecting the Website Version. Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you reserve the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar to change your choice.

Please tick the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return the same with the envelope provided to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited.

If we do not receive the Reply Form from you by 30 October 2019and until you inform the Company's share registrar by reasonable notice in writing, only a printed Chinese version of the Company's Corporate Communication will be sent if you are a shareholder who is a natural person with a Chinese name and has an address in Hong Kong appearing on the register of members of the Company. Otherwise, we will only send you a printed English version of the Company's Corporate Communication.

Please note that: (a) both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or the share registrar on request; and (b) both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's website at www.behl.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar by calling its hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

$

Reply Form

To: Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below: (Please tick ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

read the Website Version of the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive notification to my/our undernoted email address Note * of the publication of the Corporate Communication; OR

of the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive notification to my/our undernoted email address of the publication of the Corporate Communication; to receive the printed English version of the Corporate Communication ONLY; OR

of the Corporate Communication ONLY; to receive the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communication ONLY; OR

of the Corporate Communication ONLY; to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication.

Full Name(s): (Please insert in BLOCK CAPITALS) Signature: Contact telephone number: Date:

Email address:

(Note* : If you do not provide a valid email address you will NOT be expressly notified as and when the Corporate Communication is published.)

Notes: