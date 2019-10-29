Beijing Enterprises : Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd. - Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 392)
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
Results of a Subsidiary
Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd. ("Yanjing Brewery"), a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises
Holdings Limited (the "Company"), has announced its unaudited financial results for the nine
months ended 30 September 2019 on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). The financial statements of Yanjing Brewery have been prepared in
conformity with "Accounting Standard for Enterprises" of the PRC.
A summary of the financial results of Yanjing Brewery is provided below.
Income Statement
For the nine months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
(RMB '000)
(RMB '000)
Change
Revenue
10,370,163
10,232,878
+1.34%
Profit before tax
876,902
838,045
+4.64%
Income tax
(178,929)
(173,184)
+3.32%
Profit for the period
697,973
664,861
+4.98%
Profit attributable to the
639,324
610,928
+4.65%
shareholders of Yanjing
Brewery
Balance Sheet
As at
As at
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Unaudited
Audited
(RMB '000)
(RMB '000)
Change
Total Assets
19,101,443
17,688,747
+7.99%
Total Liabilities
4,829,859
3,934,546
+22.76%
Total Equity
14,271,584
13,754,201
+3.76%
GENERAL INFORMATION
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 392). Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in natural gas, beer, water and environmental, as well as solid waste treatment businesses in the PRC.
Yanjing Brewery is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000729). Yanjing Brewery is principally engaged in beer brewing and production of beverages including mineral water, etc and sales of related products.
As at 30 September 2019, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited indirectly holds approximately 79.77% equity interest in Beijing Yanjing Brewery Investments Co., Ltd.* (北京燕京啤酒投資有限 公司), which directly holds approximately 57.40% equity interest in Yanjing Brewery. Yanjing Brewery is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited.
Shareholders should note that the above unaudited results pertain only to Yanjing Brewery. The unaudited results will be consolidated in the accounts of the Company after adjustments in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. Public investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in its securities.
By Order of the Board
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited
Tam Chun Fai
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Hou Zibo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Yongcheng, Mr. Zhao Xiaodong, Mr. E Meng, Mr. Jiang Xinhao and Mr. Tam Chun Fai as executive directors; Mr. Wu Jiesi, Mr. Lam Hoi Ham, Dr. Sze Chi Ching, Dr. Yu Sun Say and Mr. Ma She as independent non-executive directors
* For identification purposes only
