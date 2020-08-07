Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2389)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 August 2020 in relation to subscription of interest in a fund (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is to provide further information in relation to the Subscription.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE FUND AND THE SEGREGATED PORTFOLIO

The Fund is a segregated portfolio company incorporated on 22 June 2018 in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The Fund issued 100 management shares to the Manager which representing 100% shareholding of the Fund.

The Segregated Portfolio was launched on 1 January 2020 and as at the date of this announcement, the number of units in issue of the Segregated Portfolio (including the units issued pursuant to the Subscription) is 5,698.11 Class A Shares and which are wholly subscribed and owned by the Group.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE MANAGER

According to the information provided by the Manager, the ultimate beneficial owner of the Manager is Beijing Financial Investment Holdings Group Limited ("Beijing Financial"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. Beijing Financial is owned by several individual shareholders in the PRC and Hong Kong of which none of the shareholder hold more than 15% shareholding. The core management team members of the Manager are as follows: