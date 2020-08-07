Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND

Log in
08/07/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2389)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF INTEREST IN A FUND

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 August 2020 in relation to subscription of interest in a fund (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. This announcement is to provide further information in relation to the Subscription.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE FUND AND THE SEGREGATED PORTFOLIO

The Fund is a segregated portfolio company incorporated on 22 June 2018 in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The Fund issued 100 management shares to the Manager which representing 100% shareholding of the Fund.

The Segregated Portfolio was launched on 1 January 2020 and as at the date of this announcement, the number of units in issue of the Segregated Portfolio (including the units issued pursuant to the Subscription) is 5,698.11 Class A Shares and which are wholly subscribed and owned by the Group.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE MANAGER

According to the information provided by the Manager, the ultimate beneficial owner of the Manager is Beijing Financial Investment Holdings Group Limited ("Beijing Financial"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. Beijing Financial is owned by several individual shareholders in the PRC and Hong Kong of which none of the shareholder hold more than 15% shareholding. The core management team members of the Manager are as follows:

- 1 -

Mr. Fung Kin Tung ("Mr. Fung")

Mr. Fung is the director and chief executive officer of the Manager and responsible for the research activities and investment decision of the Manager. Mr. Fung is a responsible officer to carry out type 4 (advising on securities) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Fung possesses over 16 years of experience in the asset management industry particularly with solid experience in buy-side research and portfolio management in multi-assets. Before joining the Manager, he was the portfolio manager at Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited and served as the senior analyst at China Life Franklin Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Fung obtained his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in Economics and Finance from the City University of Hong Kong and Bachelor degree of Science in Economics from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology.

Mr. Leung Tsun Ip ("Mr. Leung")

Mr. Leung is the chief investment officer of the Manager and responsible for the investment decision of the Fund. Mr. Leung is a responsible officer to carry out type 4 (advising on securities) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Leung has over 14 of experience in the asset management industry with solid experience in trading strategies in full range of financial products including securities, bonds, funds and derivative products. Before joining the Manager, Mr. Leung has worked as the investment manager and senior management at various financial institutions. Mr. Leung started his career at Galaxy Asset Management Limited and became an investment manager in 2009. Two of the funds managed by Mr. Leung were awarded with the Best Performing Greater China Hedge Fund by AsianInvestor in 2010 and the New Fund of the Year by AsianHedge in 2009. Mr. Leung obtained his Master of Philosophy in System Engineering and Engineering Management from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Bachelor Degree in Risk Management Science from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also a certified holder of Financial Risk Manager.

By Order of the Board of

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health

Industry Group Limited

Zhu Shi Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhu Shi Xing, Mr. Liu Xue Heng, Mr. Gu Shan Chao, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Hu Shiang Chi, Mr. Wang Zheng Chun and Mr. Zhang Jing Ming and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Robert Winslow Koepp, Mr. Gary Zhou, Mr. Tse Man Kit, Keith, Mr. Wu Yong Xin and Mr. Zhang Yun Zhou.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
