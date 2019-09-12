Beijing Enterprises Water : PASSING AWAY OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PASSING AWAY OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors ("Board") of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (the "Company") announces with deepest sorrow that Ms. Qi Xiaohong ("Ms. Qi"), an executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company, passed away on 6 September 2019.

Ms. Qi served as an executive director of the Company since 7 May 2008. During her tenure as a director, she performed her duties conscientiously with due diligence and fulfilled her responsibilities loyally and faithfully. She made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Company. Her dedication was accompanied at all times with kindness and deep concern for staff and subordinates. The Company would like to express its deep sorrow to her departure and would miss her forever and extend its deepest condolences to her family.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited

Li Yongcheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises nine executive directors, namely Mr. Li Yongcheng (Chairman), Mr. E Meng (Vice Chairman), Mr. Jiang Xinhao, Mr. Zhou Min (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Li Haifeng, Mr. Zhang Tiefu, Mr. Ke Jian, Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric and Mr. Li Li and five independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Shea Chun Lok Quadrant, Mr. Zhang Gaobo, Mr. Guo Rui, Mr. Wang Kaijun and Dr. Lee Man Chun Raymond .