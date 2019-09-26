Beijing Gas Blue Sky : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Jin, aged 49, is a vice president of the Group since April 2018 and director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree of City Gas Engineering from Beijing Construction Engineering College (now Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture) in 1992 and a Master degree of Electronic and Communication Engineering from Beijing University of Technology in 2001 and is currently a senior engineer. Mr. Jin has over 25 years of experience in gas construction, operation scheduling and corporate safety. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jin was responsible for pipe network business of 北京市煤氣公司 from 1992 to 2000 and has served as the deputy manager of corporate safety department of Beijing Gas Group since 2000.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jin Qiang ("Mr. Jin") has been nominated by Beijing Gas Group Company Limited ("Beijing Gas Group"), the single largest shareholder of the Company, to replace Mr. Li Weiqi ("Mr. Li") as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2019 due to their internal transfer policy.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Jin (i) did not hold any directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not currently hold any other position with the Company and its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and

does not have any interest in the securities of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Jin has entered into a service agreement with the Company with an initial term of three years commencing on 27 September 2019 and shall be automatically renewed annually. Mr. Jin is subject to rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Jin is entitled to a remuneration of RMB60,000 per month. Mr. Jin's remuneration was determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities and time devoted to the Group and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matter in relation to the appointment of Mr. Jin that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Li has resigned as executive director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2019 owing to the internal transfer policy of Beijing Gas Group.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Jin in joining the Board and to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his valuable contribution during his tenure of office.

