Beijing Gas Blue Sky : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - THE SALES CONTRACT

BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED

北 京 燃 氣 藍 天 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6828)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

THE SALES CONTRACT

IMPLICATIONS OF THE LISTING RULES

Beijing Gas Singapore is an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of Beijing Gas, a controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company holding approximately 41.13% of the issued share capital of the Company. Beijing Gas Singapore is therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the transaction constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transaction are above 0.1% but less than 5%, the transaction is subject to the reporting and announcement requirement but is exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that on 7 August 2020, the Company and Beijing Gas Singapore (an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of Beijing Gas, a controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company) entered into the Sales Contract, pursuant to which Beijing Gas Singapore agreed to purchase 26,000 MTS of mono ethylene glycol from the Company at a total consideration of USD11,440,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$88,660,000).

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SALES CONTRACT

Date

7 August 2020