Beijing Gas Blue Sky : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6828)

(the "Company")

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Ming Kit (Co-chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Hung Tao

Mr. Jin Qiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhi Xiaoye (Co-chairman of the Board)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lim Siang Kai

Mr. Wee Piew

Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing

Mr. Pang Siu Yin

The Board has established 3 standing Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Cheng Ming Kit M Mr. Hung Tao Mr. Jin Qiang Mr. Zhi Xiaoye Mr. Lim Siang Kai C M M Mr. Wee Piew M M M Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing M C C Mr. Pang Siu Yin M M M

Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board Committee(s)

M = Member of the relevant Board Committee(s)

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019