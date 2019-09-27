Log in
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LTD

BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LTD

(6828)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/26
0.22 HKD   +4.76%
05:03aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
09/26BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Change of directors
PU
09/09BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
News 
News

Beijing Gas Blue Sky : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

0
09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6828)

(the "Company")

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Ming Kit (Co-chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Hung Tao

Mr. Jin Qiang

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zhi Xiaoye (Co-chairman of the Board)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lim Siang Kai

Mr. Wee Piew

Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing

Mr. Pang Siu Yin

The Board has established 3 standing Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Cheng Ming Kit

M

Mr. Hung Tao

Mr. Jin Qiang

Mr. Zhi Xiaoye

Mr. Lim Siang Kai

C

M

M

Mr. Wee Piew

M

M

M

Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing

M

C

C

Mr. Pang Siu Yin

M

M

M

Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board Committee(s)

M = Member of the relevant Board Committee(s)

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

Disclaimer

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:04 UTC
