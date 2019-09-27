Beijing Gas Blue Sky : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6828)
(the "Company")
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Cheng Ming Kit (Co-chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Hung Tao
Mr. Jin Qiang
Non-executive Director
Mr. Zhi Xiaoye (Co-chairman of the Board)
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lim Siang Kai
Mr. Wee Piew
Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing
Mr. Pang Siu Yin
The Board has established 3 standing Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Cheng Ming Kit
|
|
M
|
|
Mr. Hung Tao
|
|
|
|
Mr. Jin Qiang
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhi Xiaoye
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lim Siang Kai
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Wee Piew
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
Mr. Pang Siu Yin
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board Committee(s)
M = Member of the relevant Board Committee(s)
Hong Kong, 27 September 2019
