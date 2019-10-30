Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited    600860   CNE100000270

BEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC COM

(600860)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric : REPLY SLIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

北 京 京 城 機 電 股 份 有 限 公 司

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company established in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 0187)

REPLY SLIP

To: Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

I/We (Note 1),

of,

,

being the registered holder(s) of

A Shares (shareholder account

)/

H Shares (Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the Company's share capital, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy/proxies) the fourth extraordinary general meeting of 2019 of the Company to be held at the First Conference Room, No. 2 Huo Xian Nan San Road, Huo Xian Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m..

Signature(s):

Date:, 2019

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete the inapplicable.
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company on or before 26 November 2019. The business address of the Company is at Board office, No. 2 Huo Xian Nan San Road, Huo Xian Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post (Postal code: 101109) or by fax (Fax No.: (8610)87392058/ 58766735).

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINER
06:12pBEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Reply slip
PU
11:32aBEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Form of proxy for the fourth extraordinar..
PU
11:32aBEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Notice of the fourth extraordinary genera..
PU
11:22aBEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Voluntary announcement on the financial a..
PU
11:22aBEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Renewal of continuing connected transacti..
PU
10/25BEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC : Announcement on the progress of the trans..
PU
2012BEIREN PRINTING MACH : Announcement of resolutions passed at the second extraord..
PU
2011BEIREN PRINTING MACH : Notice of board meeting
PU
2011BEIREN PRINTING MACH : Suspension of trading in a shares
PU
2011BEIREN PRINTING MACH : Announcement on the application for withdrawing the delis..
PU
More news
Chart BEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING JINGCHENG MACHINERY ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED6.87%274
NORDSON CORPORATION32.36%9 082
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 410
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.25%4 111
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED23.03%3 807
VALMET15.88%3 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group