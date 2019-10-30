Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric : REPLY SLIP

北 京 京 城 機 電 股 份 有 限 公 司
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
(a joint stock limited company established in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 0187)
REPLY SLIP
To: Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
I/We (Note 1),
|
|
of,
|
|
|
,
|
being the registered holder(s) of
|
|
|
|
A Shares (shareholder account
|
|
|
)/
H Shares (Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the Company's share capital, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy/proxies) the fourth extraordinary general meeting of 2019 of the Company to be held at the First Conference Room, No. 2 Huo Xian Nan San Road, Huo Xian Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m..
Signature(s):
Date:, 2019
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK LETTERS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete the inapplicable.
-
This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company on or before 26 November 2019. The business address of the Company is at Board office, No. 2 Huo Xian Nan San Road, Huo Xian Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing. This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post (Postal code: 101109) or by fax (Fax No.: (8610)87392058/ 58766735).
Disclaimer
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:11 UTC