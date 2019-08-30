Beijing Jingcheng Machinry Elctrc : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY TO THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARY BEIJING TIANHAI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 京 城 機 電 股 份 有 限 公 司

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0187)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED BY

THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

TO THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARY

BEIJING TIANHAI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and all members of the Board of the Company warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statement contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement, and jointly and severally accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents in this announcement.

SUMMARY OF MATTERS RELATING TO RECEIVING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE Basic information

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Holding Co., Ltd. ("Jingcheng Machinery Electric"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, provided a loan of RMB20 million (the "Financial Assistance") to Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Tianhai"), a subsidiary of the Company, for a term of one year. The loan bears interests at the one-year benchmark lending interest rate as determined by the People's Bank of China. The Company will not provide corresponding security or guarantee over the Financial Assistance.