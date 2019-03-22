Beijing Jingkelong : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company" or "Jingkelong") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period").

(Important notice: This announcement is published in Chinese and English versions. In case of inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2018.12.31 2018.01.01 2017.12.31 RMB RMB RMB Current assets: Cash and bank balances 1,146,910,207 1,068,203,328 1,068,203,328 Notes receivable and accounts receivable 1,490,822,972 1,360,971,297 1,360,971,297 Including: Notes receivable - 1,550,000 1,550,000 Accounts receivable 1,490,822,972 1,359,421,297 1,359,421,297 Prepayments 750,913,496 662,157,731 662,157,731 Other receivable 175,508,371 169,933,613 169,933,613 Inventories 1,668,923,611 1,789,719,995 1,789,719,995 Other current assets 177,117,099 215,668,600 215,668,600 Total current assets 5,410,195,756 5,266,654,564 5,266,654,564 Non-current assets: Available-for-sale financial assets N/A N/A 11,398,000 Other non-current financial assets 14,583,646 11,398,000 N/A Investment properties 187,606,354 196,314,596 196,314,596 Fixed assets 976,125,343 1,043,875,757 1,043,875,757 Construction in progress 114,152,339 108,751,566 108,751,566 Intangible assets 305,636,827 318,169,810 318,169,810 Goodwill 86,673,788 86,673,788 86,673,788 Long-term prepaid expenses 400,087,980 465,880,487 465,880,487 Deferred tax assets 20,226,293 22,813,175 22,813,175 Other non-current assets 172,511,502 179,720,029 179,720,029 Total non-current assets 2,277,604,072 2,433,597,208 2,433,597,208 TOTAL ASSETS 7,687,799,828 7,700,251,772 7,700,251,772 3 Notes

The Group has adopted the New Standard of Financial Instruments and the New Standards of Revenue Recognition since 1 January 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance. 1. The Group retroactively applies the New Standard of Financial Instruments. However, the Group does not restate categorization and measurement (including impairments) that is related to the data on the prior comparative financial statements and different from the New Standard of Financial Instruments. 2. As for New Standards of Revenue Recognition, the Group reassessed the recognition and measurement, accounting and presentation of the company's main contract revenue in accordance with the norms of the standard,.The cumulative impact amount based on the first implementation of the New Standards of Revenue Recognition will be used to adjust the amount of retained earnings at the beginning of the period (1 January 2018), and the amount of relevant item amount of financial statement. No adjustments will be made to the financial statements in 2017. Thus, based on the reasons above, this year's balance sheet data is presented in three columns in accordance with the relevant accounting standards mentioned above, that is 31 December 2017, 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018.

2018.12.31 2018.01.01 2017.12.31 Notes RMB RMB RMB Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 2,757,649,469 2,716,210,442 2,716,210,442 Notes payable and accounts payable 4 1,632,697,778 1,335,455,767 1,335,455,767 Advance from customers - - 379,071,193 Payroll payable 1,741,169 1,649,123 1,649,123 Taxes payable 90,160,465 65,970,300 65,970,300 Other payable 234,392,613 179,566,241 176,093,960 Including: Interest payable 3,939,352 3,472,281 - Dividends payable 4,576,656 4,380,377 4,380,377 Contract liabilities 368,155,099 379,071,193 N/A Non-current liabilities due within one year - 749,068,225 749,068,225 Other current liabilities 359,909,339 59,429,262 62,901,543 Total current liabilities 5,444,705,932 5,486,420,553 5,486,420,553 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income 34,300,405 33,351,013 33,351,013 Deferred tax liabilities 1,413,622 3,612,252 3,612,252 Other non-current liabilities 30,380,164 25,241,705 25,241,705 Total non-current liabilities 66,094,191 62,204,970 62,204,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,510,800,123 5,548,625,523 5,548,625,523 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 412,220,000 412,220,000 412,220,000 Capital reserves 605,043,091 605,008,846 605,008,846 Other comprehensive income 82,125 9,430 6,625,801 Surplus reserves 153,125,894 147,748,597 147,748,597 Undistributed profits 5 537,907,146 504,701,969 498,085,598 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 1,708,378,256 1,669,688,842 1,669,688,842 Minority interests 468,621,449 481,937,407 481,937,407 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,176,999,705 2,151,626,249 2,151,626,249 TOTAL LIABILITES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,687,799,828 7,700,251,772 7,700,251,772 - 3 -

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

I. Total operating income

2018

2017

Notes 6

RMB

RMB

11,650,283,772 11,955,737,287

Including: operating income 11,650,283,772 11,955,737,287

II. Total operating costs Including: Operating costs Tax and surcharges Selling expenses Administrative expenses Financial expenses Impairment losses on assets Impairment losses on creditsAdd:Other income Investment income Gains on changes in fair value Gains on disposal of assets

III. Operating profit Add: Less:non-operating income non-operating expenses

IV. Total profit Less:income tax expense

V. Net profit (I) Classified by business continuity 1. Net profit from continuing operations 2. Net profit from discontinued operations (II) Classified by ownership 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 2. Profit or loss attributable to minority interests

VI. Net value of other comprehensive income after tax Net value of other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company after tax Other comprehensive income which can be reclassified into profit or loss subsequently 1. Gains or losses from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets 2. Translation differences of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies Net value of other comprehensive income attributable to minority of interests after tax

VII. Total comprehensive income Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

VIII. Earnings per share (I) Basic earnings per share (II) Dilutive earnings per share



6

11,544,744,538 11,823,502,835 8,942,576,973 9,259,177,609

49,175,630 2,075,079,026

50,981,899 2,049,163,192

298,378,649 298,938,999

172,697,916 163,457,153

- 1,783,983

6,836,344

N/A

27,812,795 25,806,245

13,141,947 2,525,469

(8,134,354) (2,305,871)

- 161,944

136,053,751 160,728,110

59,973,120 7,813,863

18,437,293 20,352,843

177,589,578 148,189,130

7

71,212,617 53,346,663

106,376,961 94,842,467

106,376,961 94,842,467

-

-

63,312,317 47,485,004

43,064,644 47,357,463

140,061 4,958,979

72,695 3,953,043

72,695 3,953,043

N/A 3,940,597

72,695

12,446

67,366 1,005,936

106,517,022 99,801,446

63,385,012 51,438,047

43,132,010 48,363,399

8

0.15 N/A

0.12 N/A

Notes:

1. GENERAL INFORMATION Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On 1 November 2004, upon the approval by Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce (̏ԯ̹ʈਠ҅), the Company was transformed from Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Group Limited (the "Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Company Limited" before renamed) and the registered capital of the Company was RMB412,220,000. The company's unified social credit code is 91110000101782670P. The registered office and the principal place of business of the Company is located at Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the retail and wholesale distribution of daily consumer products. On 25 September 2006, the Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited through the issue of H shares. On 26 February 2008, all the ordinary shares were transferred to the Main Board for listed trading. The Company issued a total of 412,220,000 ordinary shares as at 31 December 2018. The controlling shareholder of the Company is Beijing Chaoyang Auxiliary Food Company (the "Chaoyang Auxiliary"), an enterprise established in the PRC.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other related provisions issued by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the Group also discloses relevant financial information required by the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong and the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE Presentation of accounts receivable according to aging analysis on the basis of the date when revenue is recognized

2018.12.31

Carrying Bad debt Aging amount provision Net book value RMB RMB RMB Within 1 year 1,426,024,294 - 1,426,024,294 1-2 years 21,586,267 647,587 20,938,680 2-3 years 30,184,046 3,018,405 27,165,641 3-4 years 14,694,411 3,673,603 11,020,808 4-5 years 11,347,099 5,673,550 5,673,549 Over 5 years - - - Total 1,503,836,117 13,013,145 1,490,822,972

Proportion%

95

1

2

1

1 -

100

The Group normally allows a credit period of no more than 90 days to its customers with a longer credit period of 180 days granted to its major customers.