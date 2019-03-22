Beijing Jingkelong : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/22/2019 | 11:50am EDT
BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 814)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company" or "Jingkelong") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period").
(Important notice: This announcement is published in Chinese and English versions. In case of inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2018.12.31
2018.01.01
2017.12.31
RMB
RMB
RMB
Current assets:
Cash and bank balances
1,146,910,207
1,068,203,328
1,068,203,328
Notes receivable and accounts
receivable
1,490,822,972
1,360,971,297
1,360,971,297
Including: Notes receivable
-
1,550,000
1,550,000
Accounts receivable
1,490,822,972
1,359,421,297
1,359,421,297
Prepayments
750,913,496
662,157,731
662,157,731
Other receivable
175,508,371
169,933,613
169,933,613
Inventories
1,668,923,611
1,789,719,995
1,789,719,995
Other current assets
177,117,099
215,668,600
215,668,600
Total current assets
5,410,195,756
5,266,654,564
5,266,654,564
Non-current assets:
Available-for-sale financial
assets
N/A
N/A
11,398,000
Other non-current financial
assets
14,583,646
11,398,000
N/A
Investment properties
187,606,354
196,314,596
196,314,596
Fixed assets
976,125,343
1,043,875,757
1,043,875,757
Construction in progress
114,152,339
108,751,566
108,751,566
Intangible assets
305,636,827
318,169,810
318,169,810
Goodwill
86,673,788
86,673,788
86,673,788
Long-term prepaid expenses
400,087,980
465,880,487
465,880,487
Deferred tax assets
20,226,293
22,813,175
22,813,175
Other non-current assets
172,511,502
179,720,029
179,720,029
Total non-current assets
2,277,604,072
2,433,597,208
2,433,597,208
TOTAL ASSETS
7,687,799,828
7,700,251,772
7,700,251,772
Notes
The Group has adopted the New Standard of Financial Instruments and the New Standards of Revenue Recognition since 1 January 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance. 1. The Group retroactively applies the New Standard of Financial Instruments. However, the Group does not restate categorization and measurement (including impairments) that is related to the data on the prior comparative financial statements and different from the New Standard of Financial Instruments. 2. As for New Standards of Revenue Recognition, the Group reassessed the recognition and measurement, accounting and presentation of the company's main contract revenue in accordance with the norms of the standard,.The cumulative impact amount based on the first implementation of the New Standards of Revenue Recognition will be used to adjust the amount of retained earnings at the beginning of the period (1 January 2018), and the amount of relevant item amount of financial statement. No adjustments will be made to the financial statements in 2017. Thus, based on the reasons above, this year's balance sheet data is presented in three columns in accordance with the relevant accounting standards mentioned above, that is 31 December 2017, 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018.
Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On 1 November 2004, upon the approval by Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce (̏ԯ̹ʈਠ҅), the Company was transformed from Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Group Limited (the "Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Company Limited" before renamed) and the registered capital of the Company was RMB412,220,000. The company's unified social credit code is 91110000101782670P. The registered office and the principal place of business of the Company is located at Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the retail and wholesale distribution of daily consumer products.
On 25 September 2006, the Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited through the issue of H shares. On 26 February 2008, all the ordinary shares were transferred to the Main Board for listed trading. The Company issued a total of 412,220,000 ordinary shares as at 31 December 2018.
The controlling shareholder of the Company is Beijing Chaoyang Auxiliary Food Company (the "Chaoyang Auxiliary"), an enterprise established in the PRC.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other related provisions issued by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the Group also discloses relevant financial information required by the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong and the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
Presentation of accounts receivable according to aging analysis on the basis of the date when revenue is recognized
2018.12.31
Carrying
Bad debt
Aging
amount
provision
Net book value
RMB
RMB
RMB
Within 1 year
1,426,024,294
-
1,426,024,294
1-2 years
21,586,267
647,587
20,938,680
2-3 years
30,184,046
3,018,405
27,165,641
3-4 years
14,694,411
3,673,603
11,020,808
4-5 years
11,347,099
5,673,550
5,673,549
Over 5 years
-
-
-
Total
1,503,836,117
13,013,145
1,490,822,972
Proportion%
95
1
2
1
1-
100
The Group normally allows a credit period of no more than 90 days to its customers with a longer credit period of 180 days granted to its major customers.
