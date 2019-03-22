Log in
Beijing Jingkelong : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/22/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

̏ԯԯ܄ඤਠุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company" or "Jingkelong") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period").

(Important notice: This announcement is published in Chinese and English versions. In case of inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.)

*For identification purpose only

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2018.12.31

2018.01.01

2017.12.31

RMB

RMB

RMB

Current assets:

Cash and bank balances

1,146,910,207

1,068,203,328

1,068,203,328

Notes receivable and accounts

receivable

1,490,822,972

1,360,971,297

1,360,971,297

Including: Notes receivable

-

1,550,000

1,550,000

Accounts receivable

1,490,822,972

1,359,421,297

1,359,421,297

Prepayments

750,913,496

662,157,731

662,157,731

Other receivable

175,508,371

169,933,613

169,933,613

Inventories

1,668,923,611

1,789,719,995

1,789,719,995

Other current assets

177,117,099

215,668,600

215,668,600

Total current assets

5,410,195,756

5,266,654,564

5,266,654,564

Non-current assets:

Available-for-sale financial

assets

N/A

N/A

11,398,000

Other non-current financial

assets

14,583,646

11,398,000

N/A

Investment properties

187,606,354

196,314,596

196,314,596

Fixed assets

976,125,343

1,043,875,757

1,043,875,757

Construction in progress

114,152,339

108,751,566

108,751,566

Intangible assets

305,636,827

318,169,810

318,169,810

Goodwill

86,673,788

86,673,788

86,673,788

Long-term prepaid expenses

400,087,980

465,880,487

465,880,487

Deferred tax assets

20,226,293

22,813,175

22,813,175

Other non-current assets

172,511,502

179,720,029

179,720,029

Total non-current assets

2,277,604,072

2,433,597,208

2,433,597,208

TOTAL ASSETS

7,687,799,828

7,700,251,772

7,700,251,772

3

Notes

The Group has adopted the New Standard of Financial Instruments and the New Standards of Revenue Recognition since 1 January 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Finance. 1. The Group retroactively applies the New Standard of Financial Instruments. However, the Group does not restate categorization and measurement (including impairments) that is related to the data on the prior comparative financial statements and different from the New Standard of Financial Instruments. 2. As for New Standards of Revenue Recognition, the Group reassessed the recognition and measurement, accounting and presentation of the company's main contract revenue in accordance with the norms of the standard,.The cumulative impact amount based on the first implementation of the New Standards of Revenue Recognition will be used to adjust the amount of retained earnings at the beginning of the period (1 January 2018), and the amount of relevant item amount of financial statement. No adjustments will be made to the financial statements in 2017. Thus, based on the reasons above, this year's balance sheet data is presented in three columns in accordance with the relevant accounting standards mentioned above, that is 31 December 2017, 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018.

2018.12.31

2018.01.01

2017.12.31

Notes

RMB

RMB

RMB

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

2,757,649,469

2,716,210,442

2,716,210,442

Notes payable and accounts

payable

4

1,632,697,778

1,335,455,767

1,335,455,767

Advance from customers

-

-

379,071,193

Payroll payable

1,741,169

1,649,123

1,649,123

Taxes payable

90,160,465

65,970,300

65,970,300

Other payable

234,392,613

179,566,241

176,093,960

Including: Interest payable

3,939,352

3,472,281

-

Dividends payable

4,576,656

4,380,377

4,380,377

Contract liabilities

368,155,099

379,071,193

N/A

Non-current liabilities due

within one year

-

749,068,225

749,068,225

Other current liabilities

359,909,339

59,429,262

62,901,543

Total current liabilities

5,444,705,932

5,486,420,553

5,486,420,553

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred income

34,300,405

33,351,013

33,351,013

Deferred tax liabilities

1,413,622

3,612,252

3,612,252

Other non-current liabilities

30,380,164

25,241,705

25,241,705

Total non-current liabilities

66,094,191

62,204,970

62,204,970

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,510,800,123

5,548,625,523

5,548,625,523

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

412,220,000

412,220,000

412,220,000

Capital reserves

605,043,091

605,008,846

605,008,846

Other comprehensive income

82,125

9,430

6,625,801

Surplus reserves

153,125,894

147,748,597

147,748,597

Undistributed profits

5

537,907,146

504,701,969

498,085,598

Total equity attributable to

shareholders of the parent

company

1,708,378,256

1,669,688,842

1,669,688,842

Minority interests

468,621,449

481,937,407

481,937,407

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

2,176,999,705

2,151,626,249

2,151,626,249

TOTAL LIABILITES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,687,799,828

7,700,251,772

7,700,251,772

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

I. Total operating income

2018

2017

Notes 6

RMB

RMB

11,650,283,772 11,955,737,287

Including: operating income 11,650,283,772 11,955,737,287

  • II. Total operating costs

    Including: Operating costs

    Tax and surcharges

    Selling expenses

    Administrative expenses

    Financial expenses

    Impairment losses on assets

    Impairment losses on creditsAdd:Other income Investment income

    Gains on changes in fair value Gains on disposal of assets

  • III. Operating profit

    Add: Less:non-operating income non-operating expenses

  • IV. Total profit

    Less:income tax expense

  • V. Net profit

    • (I) Classified by business continuity

      • 1. Net profit from continuing operations

      • 2. Net profit from discontinued operations

    • (II) Classified by ownership

      • 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

      • 2. Profit or loss attributable to minority interests

  • VI. Net value of other comprehensive income after tax Net value of other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent company after tax

    Other comprehensive income which can be reclassified into profit or loss subsequently

    • 1. Gains or losses from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

    • 2. Translation differences of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies

    Net value of other comprehensive income attributable to minority of interests after tax

  • VII. Total comprehensive income

    Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders

    of the parent company

    Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

    interests

  • VIII. Earnings per share

    • (I) Basic earnings per share

    • (II) Dilutive earnings per share

6

11,544,744,538 11,823,502,835 8,942,576,973 9,259,177,609

49,175,630 2,075,079,026

50,981,899 2,049,163,192

298,378,649 298,938,999

172,697,916 163,457,153

- 1,783,983

6,836,344

N/A

27,812,795 25,806,245

13,141,947 2,525,469

(8,134,354) (2,305,871)

- 161,944

136,053,751 160,728,110

59,973,120 7,813,863

18,437,293 20,352,843

177,589,578 148,189,130

7

71,212,617 53,346,663

106,376,961 94,842,467

106,376,961 94,842,467

-

-

63,312,317 47,485,004

43,064,644 47,357,463

140,061 4,958,979

72,695 3,953,043

72,695 3,953,043

N/A 3,940,597

72,695

12,446

67,366 1,005,936

106,517,022 99,801,446

63,385,012 51,438,047

43,132,010 48,363,399

8

0.15 N/A

0.12 N/A

Notes:

  • 1. GENERAL INFORMATION

    Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). On 1 November 2004, upon the approval by Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce (̏ԯ̹ʈਠ҅), the Company was transformed from Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Group Limited (the "Beijing Jingkelong Supermarket Chain Company Limited" before renamed) and the registered capital of the Company was RMB412,220,000. The company's unified social credit code is 91110000101782670P. The registered office and the principal place of business of the Company is located at Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in the retail and wholesale distribution of daily consumer products.

    On 25 September 2006, the Company was listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited through the issue of H shares. On 26 February 2008, all the ordinary shares were transferred to the Main Board for listed trading. The Company issued a total of 412,220,000 ordinary shares as at 31 December 2018.

    The controlling shareholder of the Company is Beijing Chaoyang Auxiliary Food Company (the "Chaoyang Auxiliary"), an enterprise established in the PRC.

  • 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

    The Group has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other related provisions issued by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the Group also discloses relevant financial information required by the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong and the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

  • 3. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

    Presentation of accounts receivable according to aging analysis on the basis of the date when revenue is recognized

2018.12.31

Carrying

Bad debt

Aging

amount

provision

Net book value

RMB

RMB

RMB

Within 1 year

1,426,024,294

-

1,426,024,294

1-2 years

21,586,267

647,587

20,938,680

2-3 years

30,184,046

3,018,405

27,165,641

3-4 years

14,694,411

3,673,603

11,020,808

4-5 years

11,347,099

5,673,550

5,673,549

Over 5 years

-

-

-

Total

1,503,836,117

13,013,145

1,490,822,972

Proportion%

95

1

2

1

1 -

100

The Group normally allows a credit period of no more than 90 days to its customers with a longer credit period of 180 days granted to its major customers.

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:49:07 UTC
