Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited    0814   CNE100000247

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (0814)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beijing Jingkelong : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 12:30pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 405, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 24 August 2018 at 4:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

  • 1. to consider and, if thought appropriate, approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018;

  • 2. to consider and, if thought appropriate, approve the announcement of the interim results and the interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be published in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

  • 3. to transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited*

Li Bo

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC 12 August 2018

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Jianwen, Mr. Shang Yongtian, Ms. Li Chunyan and Mr. Liu Yuejin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Weilin and Mr. Li Shunxiang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Liping, Mr. Chen Liping and Mr. Choi Onward.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY
12:30pBEIJING JINGKELONG : Notice of board meeting
PU
04/20BEIJING JINGKELONG : Unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended 3..
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Reply Slip for Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Notice of domestic shares class meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for H Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Reply Slip for H Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for the 2017 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Reply Slip for the 2017 Annual General Meeting
PU
2017BEIJING JINGKELONG : Election of employee representative supervisor resignation ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 12 452 M
EBIT 2018 175 M
Net income 2018 51,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 13,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 655 M
Chart BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,98  CNY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tian Shang General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Yu Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Wen Li Chairman
Chun Yan Li CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Yue Jin Liu Executive Director & Manager-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED-18.30%96
WAL-MART STORES-9.86%262 655
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-7.44%26 520
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 741
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD34.99%14 615
CARREFOUR-14.41%13 992
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.