Beijing Jingkelong : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 405, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 24 August 2018 at 4:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. to consider and, if thought appropriate, approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018;

2. to consider and, if thought appropriate, approve the announcement of the interim results and the interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be published in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and

3. to transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited*

Li Bo

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC 12 August 2018

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Jianwen, Mr. Shang Yongtian, Ms. Li Chunyan and Mr. Liu Yuejin; the non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Weilin and Mr. Li Shunxiang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Liping, Mr. Chen Liping and Mr. Choi Onward.

*For identification purpose only