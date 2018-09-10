Beijing Jingkelong : Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) of Beijing Jingkelon...

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) of Beijing

Jingkelong Company Limited

No. of Shares to which this Proxy relates (Note 1)

Type of Shares (H Shares and/or

Domestic Shares) to which this

Proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of H Shares and/or Domestic Shares in BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3)

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the Extraordinary General Meeting. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the circular convening the Extraordinary General Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company dated 10 September 2018 (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Zhang Yan as a director of the Company for a term from the conclusion of the EGM to the conclusion of the 2018 Annual General Meeting. SPECIAL RESOLUTION For(Note 4) Against(Note 4)

2. To consider and approve the granting of a general mandate to the Board of Directors of the Company to issue the debt financing instruments of no more than RMB 1,000 million (including RMB 1,000 million) in the PRC, including but not limited to corporate bonds (including renewable corporate bonds), medium-term note (including perpetual medium-term notes) and other categories of debt financing instruments that are permitted to be issued under the laws and regulations.

Dated the

day of

2018

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes:

1.

Please insert clearly the number of Shares and whether they are H Shares and/or Domestic Shares registered in your name(s) in respect of which the proxy is so appointed. If no such number is inserted, the proxy will be deemed to be appointed in respect of all the H Shares and/or Domestic Shares registered in your name(s).

