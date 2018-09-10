Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beijing Jingkelong : Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) of Beijing Jingkelon...

09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) of Beijing

Jingkelong Company Limited

No. of Shares to which this Proxy relates (Note 1)

Type of Shares (H Shares and/or

Domestic Shares) to which this

Proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of H Shares and/or Domestic Shares in BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3)

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the Extraordinary General Meeting. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the circular convening the Extraordinary General Meeting to the Shareholders of the Company dated 10 September 2018 (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

  • 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Zhang Yan as a director of the Company for a term from the conclusion of the EGM to the conclusion of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

    SPECIAL RESOLUTION

    For(Note 4)

    Against(Note 4)

  • 2. To consider and approve the granting of a general mandate to the Board of Directors of the Company to issue the debt financing instruments of no more than RMB 1,000 million (including RMB 1,000 million) in the PRC, including but not limited to corporate bonds (including renewable corporate bonds), medium-term note (including perpetual medium-term notes) and other categories of debt financing instruments that are permitted to be issued under the laws and regulations.

Dated the

day of

2018

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes:

1.

Please insert clearly the number of Shares and whether they are H Shares and/or Domestic Shares registered in your name(s) in respect of which the proxy is so appointed. If no such number is inserted, the proxy will be deemed to be appointed in respect of all the H Shares and/or Domestic Shares registered in your name(s).

* For identification purpose only

  • 2. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 3. Where the proxy appointed is not the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, please cross out "the Chairman of the meeting or", and fill in the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy in the space provided. Each Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the on his behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. With respect to any Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy, the proxy holder may only vote on a poll. The person who signs this proxy form shall initial against any alteration in it.

  • 4. Important: if you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". Failure to tick any box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion.

  • 5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. If the form of proxy is signed by your attorney duly authorised in writing, the relevant power of attorney and other relevant documents of authorisation (if any) must be notarised. If a corporate Shareholder appoints a person other than its legal representative to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on its behalf, the relevant form of proxy must be affixed with the company seal/chop of the corporate Shareholder or duly signed by its director or any other person duly authorised by that corporate Shareholder as required by the Articles of Association of the Company.

  • 6. In order to be valid:

    • (i) with respect to H Shares, this completed and signed proxy form and the relevant notarised power of attorney (if any) and other relevant documents of authorisation (if any), shall be delivered by personal delivery or by post to the Company's H-Shares Registrar and Transfer Office such that the same shall be received by the Company's H-Shares Registrar and Transfer Office not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The contact details of the Company's H-Shares Registrar and Transfer Office are as follows:

      Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

      Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre

      183 Queen's Road East Wanchai

      Hong Kong

    • (ii) with respect to Domestic Shares, this completed and signed proxy form and the relevant notarised power of attorney (if any) and other relevant documents of authorisation (if any), shall be delivered by personal delivery or by post to the Secretary to the Board of the Company such that the same shall be received by the Secretary to the Board of the Company not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The contact details of the Secretary to the Board of the Company are as follows:

      3rd Floor

      Block No.45, Xinyuan Street

      Chaoyang District, Beijing

      The People's Republic of China

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:10 UTC
