Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited    0814   CNE100000247

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (0814)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:0... [2018-09-10]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018

Pursuant to its Articles of Association, the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the relevant regulations, all shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") who wish to attend the Extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 should complete this reply slip (Notes 1 and 6).

Name (note 2)

Shareholding (note 3)

Number of Domestic Shares/

H Shares (note 4)

I.D./Passport No. (note 5)

Telephone No.

Address

Date:

Signature of Shareholder:

* For identification purpose only

Notes:

  • 1 Please fill in this reply slip in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 2 The Company will not process registration of transfers of shares of the Company from Saturday, 6 October 2018 to Friday, 26 October 2018 (both days inclusive). Holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares") whose names appear on the register of H Shares of the Company kept at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 4:30 p.m., the close of business on Friday, 5 October 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting following completion of the registration procedures. Holders of domestic shares of the Company ("Domestic Shares") whose names appear on the register of shareholders of the Company at 4:30 p.m., the close of business on Friday, 5 October 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting following completion of the registration procedures

  • 3 The Company has a total issued share capital of RMB412,220,000 divided into 412,220,000 ordinary shares of RMB1.00 each, and your shareholding in the Company shall be calculated accordingly. Please also provide copies of documents that can prove your shareholding.

  • 4 Please indicate clearly the number of Domestic Shares or H Shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 5 Please produce a copy of your identity card (or passport). If a corporate Shareholder's legal representative or any other person authorised by the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate Shareholder attends the Extraordinary General Meeting, such legal representative or other person shall produce his proof of identity, and the proof of designation as legal representative or the valid resolution or authorisation document of the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate Shareholder (as the case may be) to prove the identity and authorisation of that legal representative or other person.

  • 6 In order to be valid:

    • (i) with respect to H Shares, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered by hand, by facsimile or by post to the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office such that this reply slip shall be received by the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office 20 days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. on or before Friday, 5 October 2018). The contact details of the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office are as follows:

      Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

      Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre

      183 Queen's Road East Wanchai

      Hong Kong

      Facsimile No.: (852) 2865 0990

    • (ii) with respect to Domestic Shares, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered by hand, by facsimile or by post to the Secretary to the Board of the Company such that this reply slip shall be received by the Secretary to the Board of the Company 20 days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. on or before Friday, 5 October 2018). The contact details of the Secretary to the Board of the Company are as follows:

      3rd Floor, Block No.45, Xinyuan Street Chaoyang District, Beijing

      The People's Republic of China

      Telephone No.: 86(10) 64603046 Facsimile No.: 86(10) 64611370

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY
01:17pBEIJING JINGKELONG : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
01:12pREPLY SLIP IN RESPECT OF THE EXTRAOR : 0... [2018-09-10]
PU
01:12pBEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting (as..
PU
08/12BEIJING JINGKELONG : Notice of board meeting
PU
04/20BEIJING JINGKELONG : Unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended 3..
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Reply Slip for Domestic Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Notice of domestic shares class meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Proxy form for H Shares Class Meeting
PU
04/09BEIJING JINGKELONG : Reply Slip for H Shares Class Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 12 452 M
EBIT 2018 175 M
Net income 2018 51,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 12,06
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 596 M
Chart BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,98  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tian Shang General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Yu Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Wen Li Chairman
Chun Yan Li CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Yue Jin Liu Executive Director & Manager-Operations Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED-25.89%87
WAL-MART STORES-2.96%282 779
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC0.96%28 417
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 038
CARREFOUR-13.47%14 232
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD32.20%13 513
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.