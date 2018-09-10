Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:0... [2018-09-10]
09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST
北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司
BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 814)
Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018
Pursuant to its Articles of Association, the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the relevant regulations, all shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") who wish to attend the Extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 should complete this reply slip (Notes 1 and 6).
Name(note 2)
Shareholding(note 3)
Number of Domestic Shares/
H Shares(note 4)
I.D./Passport No.(note 5)
Telephone No.
Address
Date:
Signature of Shareholder:
* For identification purpose only
Notes:
1 Please fill in this reply slip inBLOCK CAPITALS.
2 The Company will not process registration of transfers of shares of the Company from Saturday, 6 October 2018 to Friday, 26 October 2018 (both days inclusive). Holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares") whose names appear on the register of H Shares of the Company kept at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 4:30 p.m., the close of business on Friday, 5 October 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting following completion of the registration procedures. Holders of domestic shares of the Company ("Domestic Shares") whose names appear on the register of shareholders of the Company at 4:30 p.m., the close of business on Friday, 5 October 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting following completion of the registration procedures
3 The Company has a total issued share capital of RMB412,220,000 divided into 412,220,000 ordinary shares of RMB1.00 each, and your shareholding in the Company shall be calculated accordingly. Please also provide copies of documents that can prove your shareholding.
4 Please indicate clearly the number of Domestic Shares or H Shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
5 Please produce a copy of your identity card (or passport). If a corporate Shareholder's legal representative or any other person authorised by the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate Shareholder attends the Extraordinary General Meeting, such legal representative or other person shall produce his proof of identity, and the proof of designation as legal representative or the valid resolution or authorisation document of the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate Shareholder (as the case may be) to prove the identity and authorisation of that legal representative or other person.
6 In order to be valid:
(i) with respect to H Shares, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered by hand, by facsimile or by post to the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office such that this reply slip shall be received by the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office 20 days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. on or before Friday, 5 October 2018). The contact details of the Company's H-Share Registrar and Transfer Office are as follows:
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Facsimile No.: (852) 2865 0990
(ii) with respect to Domestic Shares, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered by hand, by facsimile or by post to the Secretary to the Board of the Company such that this reply slip shall be received by the Secretary to the Board of the Company 20 days before the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. on or before Friday, 5 October 2018). The contact details of the Secretary to the Board of the Company are as follows:
3rd Floor, Block No.45, Xinyuan Street Chaoyang District, Beijing
