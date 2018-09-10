Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:0... [2018-09-10]

北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

Reply Slip in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting (as defined below) to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018

Pursuant to its Articles of Association, the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the relevant regulations, all shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") who wish to attend the Extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 26 October 2018 should complete this reply slip (Notes 1 and 6).

Name (note 2) Shareholding (note 3) Number of Domestic Shares/ H Shares (note 4) I.D./Passport No. (note 5) Telephone No. Address Date: Signature of Shareholder:

Notes: