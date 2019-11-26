Log in
BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY CO., LIMIT

(0579)
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

11/26/2019 | 06:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

北京京能清潔能源電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00579)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 5 November 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed subscription of the registered capital of BEH Finance by the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the information in the Circular, the expected date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 3 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

KANG Jian

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Haixia, Mr. Ren Qigui, Ms. Li Juan and Mr. Wang Bangyi; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Fengyang, Mr. Zhu Jun and Mr. Cao Mansheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Xiang, Mr. Zhang Fusheng, Mr. Chan Yin Tsung and Mr. Han Xiaoping.

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:37:04 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 18 503 M
EBIT 2019 4 049 M
Net income 2019 2 127 M
Debt 2019 26 695 M
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 9 860 M
Chart BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,51  CNY
Last Close Price 1,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Yang Zhang General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Xun Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Xia Liu Chairman
Jia Kai Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Lin Wei Huang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY CO., LIMITED-29.26%1 401
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-22.22%11 612
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL--.--%8 324
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION--.--%5 147
BEIJING JINGNENG POWER CO., LTD.1.71%2 963
BANPU POWER PCL--.--%1 827
