Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

北京京能清潔能源電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00579)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 5 November 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed subscription of the registered capital of BEH Finance by the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the information in the Circular, the expected date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 3 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

KANG Jian

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Haixia, Mr. Ren Qigui, Ms. Li Juan and Mr. Wang Bangyi; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Fengyang, Mr. Zhu Jun and Mr. Cao Mansheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Xiang, Mr. Zhang Fusheng, Mr. Chan Yin Tsung and Mr. Han Xiaoping.