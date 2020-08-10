Log in
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

北京京能清潔能源電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00579)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

To: Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)H shares of RMB1.00 each in the

share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the first extraordinary general meeting of 2020 of the Company to be held at No. 2 Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, No. 6 Xibahe Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (the "EGM").

Signature(s)

Dated

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s).
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 4 September 2020.
  5. If shareholders intend to express their opinion(s) at the EGM, please indicate such intention and set out the main point(s) (together with the approximate time required) in the following box. Please note that in view of the time constraint, priority will be given to those shareholders who have registered their intention to express their opinion(s). However, the Company cannot guarantee that all shareholders who have indicated their intention to express opinion(s) in this reply slip can do so at the EGM.

I/we would like to express my/our opinion(s), the main point(s) is/are as follows:

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:10 UTC
