BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY CO., LIMIT

(0579)
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy : REPLY SLIP FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

0
11/01/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited

北京京能清潔能源電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00579)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

To: Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the second extraordinary general meeting of 2019 of the Company to be held at No.2 Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, No. 6 Xibahe Road Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (the "EGM").

Signature(s)

Dated

2019

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s).
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Thursday, 28 November 2019.
  5. If shareholders intend to express their opinion(s) at the EGM, please indicate such intention and set out the main point(s) (together with the approximate time required) in the following box. Please note that in view of the time constraint, priority will be given to those shareholders who have registered their intention to express their opinion(s). However, the Company cannot guarantee that all shareholders who have indicated their intention to express opinion(s) in this reply slip can do so at the EGM.

I/we would like to express my/our opinion(s), the main point(s) is/are as follows:

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:17:07 UTC
