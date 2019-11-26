Beijing Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

北 青 傳 媒 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1000)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Media Corporation Limited (the ''Company'') dated 22 November 2019 (the ''Announcement''), in relation to, among others, the re-designation of Mr. Wu Bin (''Mr. Wu'') from a non-executive director to executive director of the Company. The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby further announces that the term of office of Mr. Wu as an executive director of the Company is from 22 November 2019 until the expiration of the term of office of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Wu will be subject to retirement by re-election upon the expiry of his term of office.

Save as disclosed in the biographical details of Mr. Wu in the Announcement and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company, nor does he hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).