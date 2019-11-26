Log in
Beijing Media : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

0
11/26/2019 | 05:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEIJING MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

北 青 傳 媒 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1000)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Media Corporation Limited (the ''Company'') dated 22 November 2019 (the ''Announcement''), in relation to, among others, the re-designation of Mr. Wu Bin (''Mr. Wu'') from a non-executive director to executive director of the Company. The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby further announces that the term of office of Mr. Wu as an executive director of the Company is from 22 November 2019 until the expiration of the term of office of the current session of the Board. Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Wu will be subject to retirement by re-election upon the expiry of his term of office.

Save as disclosed in the biographical details of Mr. Wu in the Announcement and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu does not have any relationship with any director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company, nor does he hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wu does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

- 1 -

Save as disclosed in the Announcement and above, the Company is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or any information in relation to the re-designation of Mr. Wu that need to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Media Corporation Limited

Ji Chuanpai

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: the executive directors of the Company, Ji Chuanpai, Wu Bin, Shang Da and Liu Jia; the non-executive directors of the Company, Zang Furong, Sun Fang and Yang Qing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company, Wu Tak Lung, Cui Enqing, Chen Ji, Wu Changqi and Shi Hongying.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Beijing Media Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:27:04 UTC
