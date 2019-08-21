Log in
BEIJING PROPERTIES (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0925)
Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/21/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited ("the Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 66th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning, Mr. Ang Renyi and Mr. Ng Kin Nam are the executive Directors; Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:17:10 UTC
