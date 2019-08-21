Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited ("the Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 66th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

