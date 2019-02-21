Log in
Beijing Properties : Announcements and Notices - General Disclosure under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules

02/21/2019 | 04:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 925)

GENERAL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF

THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules in respect of a revolving loan facility letter offered by a bank as lender and accepted by the Company as borrower relating to the amount of up to HK$350,000,000. The Facility Letter imposes, among other things, a minimum shareholding percentage requirement of Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited in the Company.

This announcement is made pursuant to the requirement under Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 21 February 2019, Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") as borrower accepted a revolving loan facility letter (the "Facility Letter") relating to a revolving loan facility (the "Loan Facility") in the amount of up to HK$350,000,000 offered by a bank (the "Lender") as lender. The Loan Facility is available for utilisation from the date of the acceptance of the Facility Letter until one day before twelve months from the date of the acceptance of the Facility Letter and/or such other extended maturity date subject to the bank's periodic review.

Pursuant to the Facility Letter, the Company has, among others, undertaken to procure Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited to (a) directly or indirectly remain as the Company's largest single shareholder and (b) hold at least 40% of the Company's share capital/equity interest. A breach of any of the above undertakings will constitute an event of default and the Lender is entitled to make a demand for immediate repayment of the indebtedness, liabilities and/or obligations under the Facility Letter.

The Company will comply with the continuing disclosure requirements pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules for so long as circumstances giving rise to the obligation continue to exist.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Ching Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Qian Xu, Mr. Li Shuping, Mr. Zhao Jiansuo, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Dong Qilin, Mr. Li Changfeng, Mr. Cheng Ching Fu, Mr. Yu Luning, Mr. Ang Renyi and Mr. Ng Kin Nam are the executive Directors; and Mr. Goh Gen Cheung, Mr. Zhu Wuxiang, Mr. James Chan, Mr. Song Lishui and Mr. Xie Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 09:07:07 UTC
